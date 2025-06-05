The Mission: Impossible film series, known for its thrilling action sequences and Tom Cruise's portrayal of IMF agent Ethan Hunt, has captivated audiences for decades.

His stunts, the missions, and all the stars are so fun, and these movies are must-sees on the big screen.

Their screenplays are really good, and I think you have to read them if you're interested in the action genre. I wasn't able to get all of them, but I got most of them for you to check out. I'll try to add the others if I ever find them.

Let's dive in ....For educational purposes only...

The Mission: Impossible screenplays