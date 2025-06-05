Read These Exciting Mission: Impossible Scripts and Learn Action Writing
The Mission: Impossible screenplays set an amazing blueprint for the movies.
The Mission: Impossible film series, known for its thrilling action sequences and Tom Cruise's portrayal of IMF agent Ethan Hunt, has captivated audiences for decades.
His stunts, the missions, and all the stars are so fun, and these movies are must-sees on the big screen.
Their screenplays are really good, and I think you have to read them if you're interested in the action genre. I wasn't able to get all of them, but I got most of them for you to check out. I'll try to add the others if I ever find them.
Let's dive in
The Mission: Impossible screenplays
- Mission: Impossible (1996): An American agent, under false suspicion of disloyalty, must discover and expose the real spy without the help of his organization.
- Mission: Impossible 2 (2000): A secret agent is sent to Sydney to find and destroy a genetically modified disease called "Chimera."
- Mission: Impossible III (2006): Agent Ethan Hunt comes into conflict with a dangerous and sadistic arms dealer who threatens his life and his fiancée.
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): The IMF is shut down when it's implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin, causing Ethan Hunt and his new team to go rogue to clear their organization's name.
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): Ethan and his team take on their most impossible mission yet, eradicating an international rogue organization as highly skilled as they are and committed to destroying the IMF.
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong.
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.