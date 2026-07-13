If you’re a filmmaker, videographer, or hybrid content creator who cares about working quickly and efficiently, then you’re likely someone who knows the value of a versatile lens mount adapter system. If you are familiar with the POCO line of lens mount adapters from MOFAGE, you’ll be pleased to learn that the company is back with a new, updated POCO II version of drop-in filter lens mount adapters.

Set to offer options for many different camera and lens mounts, these new MOFAGE POCO II Drop-In Filter Lens Mount Adapters can serve as both mount adapters and interchangeable filter cradles, making them a good option for digital cinema and mirrorless cameras without built-in ND settings.

Here’s what you need to know.

MOFAGE POCO II Drop-In Filter Lens Mount Adapters Set to be available for Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Leica L, Nikon Z, Sony E, and KineMOUNT options, let’s look at a Sony E to Canon EF version for the new MOFAGE POCO II Drop-In Filter Lens Mount Adapters, which aim to provide a quick-swap filter platform for your Sony E-mount camera systems. Included with this adapter package is a MOFAGE variable neutral density filter cartridge that promises to make this accessory quite useful for those operating cameras without built-in ND settings or other filters easily available. Plus, thanks to the system’s modular design, both the camera and lens mounts are interchangeable via this easy-access filter system. You don’t have to be overwhelmed with keeping track of different filter sizes and configurations, as this matte box system solves these screw-on dilemmas. Credit: MOFAGE

Easy Mount and Filter Changes​ What’s neat about this kit in particular is that it comes with a preinstalled Sony E camera mount and Canon EF-mount compatibility, with an adapter ring and lens mount that can be swapped for other camera and lens mount types. The filters can then be changed by simply pressing a button on the side of the adapter, and they can be firmly clicked back in to help ensure they are secure and safe to shoot with as they move forward. The company has also included a variable ND filter in the kit to assist cameras without native light-control capability, and has provided a clear filter with the VND filter featuring hard stops between ND 0.3 and 2.4. MOFAGE POCO II Drop-In Filter Lens Mount Adapters Credit: MOFAGE

Price and Availability These new MOFAGE POCO II Drop-In Filter Lens Mount Adapters are now on sale and available for pre-order, with many options to choose from. Here are some full specs and price points for different purchase options to check out. Sony E to EF Lens Mount Adapter

Quick Release Interchangeable Filter

0.3-2.4 Variable ND with 0.8 MOD Gear

Pure Clear Filter

Mounts are Interchangeable

Includes Shim Set

MOFAGE POCO II Drop-In Filter Adapter Kit (Sony E to Canon EF) Acting both as a Canon EF lens mount adapter and an interchangeable filter cradle, the Sony E to Canon EF MOFAGE POCO II Drop-In Filter Lens Mount Adapter provides a quick-swap filter platform for Sony E-mount cameras. static.bhphoto.com $339 Buy Now