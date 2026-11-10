Teradek is a brand that has made its mark and has well-earned its reputation as being an industry leader in zero-delay wireless video solutions by releasing quality products and solutions for many years now.

One of its most important contributions to wireless video was the introduction of its original Bolt model in 2013, a solution that, with the Bolt 7, launched a line of unified wireless video and data systems that is still being expanded upon today.

And with the announcement of the new Bolt 7 lineup, which is set to include 750, 1500, and MAX TX and RX models, this might be the most significant update to the series since the original was launched back in 2013.

The new Bolt 7 is here to unify your cine and live workflows like never before and usher in a new era of 900MHz RF pipelines that can work with your zero-delay video signals and even act as a wireless Ethernet or USB cable replacement.

Let’s look at this bold new world of improved and now seamless, unified wireless video.





Introducing the New Bolt 7 Lineup Set to include a range of models including 750, 1500, and MAX TX and RX options, the new Bolt 7 lineup is here, with each model set to feature an integrated 900MHz radio that will be able to run in parallel with a zero-delay 4K video signal. “The original Bolt replaced long SDI cable runs with a wireless zero-delay video system crews could trust. Bolt 7 takes the next step with an all-new 900MHz RF pipeline that works in tandem with your zero-delay video signal and acts as a wireless Ethernet or USB cable replacement, enabling wireless camera control, color management, telemetry, and more without a Wi-Fi network.” - Colin McDonald, Product Manager at Teradek. With these new models, your Ethernet workflows will also be simplified by eliminating the need for Wi-Fi or additional on-camera hardware. The new models will also be more compact and versatile, featuring a 20% smaller TX than the Bolt 6 XT models and an all-new color OLED display for faster pairing, control, and diagnostics. Teradek Bolt 7 Lineup Credit: Teradek

Cine and Live Workflows For those using the new Bolt 7 models across a wide range of projects, the lineup is well suited to cine and live workflows. For cine workflows in particular, the Bolt 7 can send camera control and zero-delay video over a single connection. The Bolt 7 TX in particular will be able to connect directly to your camera and eliminate the need to set up or manage a dedicated Wi-Fi network on set. Plus, because the Bolt 7 uses dedicated RF pathways outside standard Wi-Fi frequencies, your productions can reduce interference and simplify their wireless environment. For live productions, the Bolt 7 will similarly thrive by unifying camera telemetry, video shading, and zero-delay wireless video into one connection, reducing the complexity of multi-device setups. Your crews will also thank you, as they’ll be able to send zero-delay video to a switcher while delivering telemetry data to a Sony or Cyanview RCP in an OB truck or control room without managing separate systems. Teradek Bolt 7 Lineup Credit: Teradek

4K60 10-Bit 422 HDR Video Over 12G-SDI The other big news here is that Bolt 7 TX and RX units will be able to provide some top-end video specs and capabilities, as they will be able to support up to 4K60 10-bit 422 HDR video over 12G-SDI and will be fully compatible across Bolt 4K (5GHz) and Bolt 6 (5GHz and 6GHz) wireless ecosystems. “Whether you’re on a feature, commercial, or live broadcast, the goal is the same: fewer boxes, fewer cables, fewer complications. Bolt 7 enhances the zero-delay wireless video productions rely on with a dedicated data pipeline for the control and production tools of tomorrow, and we can’t wait to see how our users invent new ways to use it.” - Colin McDonald, Product Manager at Teradek. It’s worth noting, too, that this new 900MHz wireless data functionality is available exclusively between Bolt 7 units. So if you’re looking for top-of-the-line data transmission, this will be your best bet. The new Bolt 7 also stands out against its competitors simply because it’s able to transmit such high-quality uninterrupted video at near zero-delay, even if crews are adding up to six additional receivers. For more info on the difference between zero-delay and WiFi-based wireless video, check out this in-depth article on Teradek’s website here. If size and maneuverability are important factors for you, we should also point out that this new model is pretty small compared to the old Bolt 6 XT TX. There are also some great battery cradle options which are pretty cool, including a horizontal and vertical one in GM and VM which users can put either a TX or RX in it in either direction. All great stuff that should further help cement the company as a trusted brand used by filmmakers on the biggest of projects, as Bolt has won both an Emmy and an Oscar for its contributions to the cinema industry. Teradek Bolt 7 Lineup Credit: Teradek