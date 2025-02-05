On Sunday, February 9th, 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to call themselves Super Bowl champions.

I only have two words to say: Go Birds.

Many people will tune in for the drama of the game, but I think an equal amount will be watching for the fun commercials that air every year.

Amidst those will be movies that Hollywood is incredibly hopeful will make a lot of money this year.

But what trailers can we expect?

Let's dive in.

Possible Super Bowl LIX Trailers According to Deadline, Disney, Paramount, and Universal are the only studios “willing to pony up $7.5 million-$8 million for a 30-second spot on Fox before an audience that last year reached 123.7 million viewers across live linear and streaming.” So, which movies do these studios believe will benefit the most from Super Bowl spots? I think you can bet on Universal showing us Jurassic World: Rebirth, even though the trailer was released online today. And I'd assume the live-action How to Train Your Dragon would be in the mix as well. When it comes to Disney, I'd look for the live-action Lilo & Stitch, live-action Snow White, a Thunderbolts trailer, and probably a Fantastic Four: First Steps spot. Finally, Paramount is figuring out a lot this year. They've sold to Skydance and will want to amp up ticket sales this year. I'd look for them to show trailers for the action comedy Novacaine as well as Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

That feels like a lot of trailers for the game, so I wouldn't bet on seeing all of them. They feel like the ones who have the highest potential. Part of me wanted to bet on Avatar: Fire and Ash, but I think it's a little early to release any footage there.

Got any predictions?

I'd love to know in the comments.