When James Cameron delivers a movie, you'd better go see it in theaters because no one shoots spectacular and action-packed like him.

The new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash is an action bonanza, with Jake Sully running over hot air balloons, his kids firing arrows, and a human army made up of giant ships and robots that look like crabs.

We're introduced more to the cleansing powers of fire as we're promised, and even deeper dive into the world of Pandora.

Check it out below.

Avatar: Fire and Ash The trailer introduces us to the film's terrifying new antagonists: the Na'vi Mangkwan clan, also known as the Ash People. In a chilling narration, their formidable leader, Varang (played by Oona Chaplin), reveals their heartbreaking origin. The Mangkwan once lived in a vibrant forest, connected to the Great Mother. But when a volcano erupted and reduced their home to ash, their desperate calls to Eywa for help went unanswered. Forsaken by their deity, they came to revere a new power: fire, which Varang calls "the only pure thing in this world." Their goal is not conquest or resources—it is nihilistic purification. The Mangkwan want to spread their cleansing fire across all of Pandora, and they finally have the partner to help them do it. In the trailer, we see Varang choose the humans and Quaritch over working with Jake Sully, and then an all-out war breaks out that threatens the entire planet. As if a Na'vi civil war wasn't enough, the trailer drops another bombshell. Through some unexplained miracle, the human boy Spider can now be seen breathing Pandora's air without an exopack. If Spider's biology has adapted, does it mean other humans can, too? Is this why humans want to come here now? And will it cause even more to try to come live among the abundance that is Pandora? Of course, this is a James Cameron film, and the doom and gloom are wrapped in a visually stunning package. We saw glimpses of incredible new alien creatures, epic battles raging across the forests, oceans, and skies, and one moment that will have fans cheering: the triumphant return of Jake as Toruk Makto, riding his Great Leonopteryx into battle. Yeah, this movie is going to rock. Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters Dec. 19th, 2025.

