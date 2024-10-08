In the 80s if you wanted to edit anything, you’d have to physically cut and splice reels of film. That was until Bill Warner and Eric Peters invented Avid and completely changed the landscape of editing forever.



Today, it’s a new face – and not an editing software – that seeks to do the same.

Lightning fast and wildly intuitive.

Welcome, Eddie .

Eddie is your AI video storytelling partner who's turning reluctant editors into nimble and adept storytellers.

Who is Eddie? But who is Eddie, and how is it aiming to change the game for those who just want to craft stories without getting bogged down with complex editing software? Picture this: You're a producer, director, or content creator with hours of interview footage...a story to tell, but the thought of spending days ingesting, logging and editing makes you crawl under your desk. That’s where Eddie comes in, offering a helping hand like a creative partner. Eddie crafts rough cuts from your text input. You can now stay in the realm of stories, themes, and topics, the building blocks of stories, rather than subsumed into the inundating NLE world of a thousand and one buttons.

How Does Eddie AI Work? How does it do this? Because you simply give Eddie story prompts for what you want – it’s akin to chatGPT for video editing – and within seconds Eddie returns the cut. Eddie, can you identify the topics in this interview? …pick out the important soundbites on this topic? …create a punchy 5-min edit on it? Eddie is here to empower storytellers. It understands abstract and subjective commands. By being aware of context, Eddie quickly sifts through your footage, picking out the gems that’ll make your story sparkle. Toss it an idea, and it’ll volley back with variations, helping you iterate and refine your story in real-time.

That’s what Eddie does. It frees up your time to focus on the story you want to tell, rather than getting lost in sub-sub-menus and 2 pages of keyboard “shortcuts”. Maybe in 35 years, we'll be looking back at Eddie's early days with the same awe we now reserve for the pioneers of digital editing back when Avid started. A new future of video storytelling is here. And its name is Eddie .

