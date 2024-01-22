Here at Sundance, we get to meet emerging filmmakers and watch their creative, original, risk-taking films at the Sundance Film Festival. Not only are we networking and enjoying amazing films, but we are bringing some fun surprises to the festival this year.









In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Ryan Koo, and Jo Light discuss:

Why the Sundance volunteers are so important to the spirit of the festival

Running into people we haven’t seen in over a decade

Hosting a No Film School party at Sundance this year

An online giveaway for No Film School listeners

Films we love and films we have mixed feelings about

Being unexpectedly moved by a beautiful zombie film

An unconventional pairing that gives a fresh perspective on love

Stories that encourage us to bring more originality to our work

Being independent from what’s considered “commercially viable”

Why you need to watch the documentary lineup at Sundance





Mentioned:

No Film School's coverage of Sundance 2024 is brought to you by Canon.