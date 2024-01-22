NFS @ Sundance: Risks, Giveaways and What the Fest Tells Us About the Industry
Where is the industry headed in 2024?
Jan 22, 2024
Here at Sundance, we get to meet emerging filmmakers and watch their creative, original, risk-taking films at the Sundance Film Festival. Not only are we networking and enjoying amazing films, but we are bringing some fun surprises to the festival this year.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Ryan Koo, and Jo Light discuss:
- Why the Sundance volunteers are so important to the spirit of the festival
- Running into people we haven’t seen in over a decade
- Hosting a No Film School party at Sundance this year
- An online giveaway for No Film School listeners
- Films we love and films we have mixed feelings about
- Being unexpectedly moved by a beautiful zombie film
- An unconventional pairing that gives a fresh perspective on love
- Stories that encourage us to bring more originality to our work
- Being independent from what’s considered “commercially viable”
- Why you need to watch the documentary lineup at Sundance
Mentioned:
- Online Giveaway: Enter to Win
- Freaky Tales - Directed by: Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck
- How to Have Sex - Directed by: Molly Manning Walker
- Layla - Directed by: Amrou Al-Kadhi
- Handling the Undead - Directed by: Thea Hvistendahl
- Love Me - Directed by: Sam & Andy Zuchero
- Your Monster - Directed by: Caroline Lindy
- Seeking Mavis Beacon - Directed by: Jazmin Jones
