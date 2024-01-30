Jazmin Jones and Olivia McKayla Ross are the creative minds behind the documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon.

The feature, which premiered at Sundance 2024, investigates the disappearance and reexamines the legacy of one of the most influential Black women in technology. The documentary also explores topics like ethics, consent, and having a healthy relationship with technology.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, speaks with Director Jazmin Jones and Associate Producer Olivia McKayla Ross, to discuss:

How Jazmin and Olivia met and started working together

The benefit of not having a film career prior to making the project

Why the investigation itself was the priority over the film

How they built the digital world of the film

Consent and how it became part of the narrative

Community organizing versus filmmaking

How street photography taught Jazmin about the importance of consent

The power of using search engines

How they created a safe, beautiful space in their headquarters

Asking for what you need and what you want

Why you should follow your instincts

The magical experience seeing other people react to the film

Mentioned:

No Film School's coverage of Sundance 2024 is brought to you by Canon.