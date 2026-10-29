Nikon Releases a Massive New Super-Telephoto Zoom With an Effective 420mm Range
A look at the new Nikon NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens, a massive super-telephoto zoom from Nikon for high-powered sports and wildlife work.
Well, look at this big boy. Large, chonky, and capable of switching to an effective 420mm f/4 range with a 1.4x teleconverter, this new Nikon NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens is about as massive a super-telephoto zoom as we’ve seen.
Obviously not ideal for every photographer, filmmaker, or content creator, it’s likely only for high-end wildlife and sports work. But as a technical feat and a cool lens that might serve other purposes - who knows - it’s worth checking out.
Let’s take a look at Nikon's new NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens.
The NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens
Designed to balance speed and optical quality, this versatile new super-telephoto zoom from Nikon aims to be a high-powered tool for sports, wildlife, and more. Hoping to match the optical quality of a prime lens, this new NIKKOR Z will feature a bright f/2.8 maximum aperture and bleeding-edge optical, vibration reduction, and autofocus systems.
It will also feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter that lets shooters instantly extend their reach to 420mm with the flip of a switch. With the teleconverter in use, the lens’ 120-300mm f/2.8 becomes an effective 168-420mm f/4 lens.
Plus, by integrating the teleconverter into the lens housing, it is optically matched to the lens, which should help it to provide improved imaging performance. The lens also includes an SR element with a specialized high-dispersion design that refracts wavelengths shorter than blue, which should also help with accurate color rendering.
Price and Availability
Credit: Nikon
As mentioned above, this super-telephoto zoom is really only ideal for certain photo and video pros. It’s priced accordingly, so keep that in mind as you consider whether it could be used for anything else novel or important.
If you’re curious, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | Constant f/2.8 Max Aperture
- Fast, Versatile High-Performance Zoom
- Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter (168-420mm)
- Silky Swift VCM AF System
- 6.5-Stop Synchro VR Stabilization
- Aspherical, SR, ED & Super ED Elements
- Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings
- Fn Ring and Click Control Ring
- 46mm Drop-In Filter & 112mm Front Thread
- Arca-Type Compatible Tripod Foot
Nikon NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens
Combining the speed and optical quality of a prime lens with the versatility of a super-telephoto zoom, the NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens from Nikon is a high-powered tool perfect for capturing sports, wildlife, and more.
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