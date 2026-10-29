Well, look at this big boy. Large, chonky, and capable of switching to an effective 420mm f/4 range with a 1.4x teleconverter, this new Nikon NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens is about as massive a super-telephoto zoom as we’ve seen.

Obviously not ideal for every photographer, filmmaker, or content creator, it’s likely only for high-end wildlife and sports work. But as a technical feat and a cool lens that might serve other purposes - who knows - it’s worth checking out.

Let’s take a look at Nikon's new NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens.

The NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens Designed to balance speed and optical quality, this versatile new super-telephoto zoom from Nikon aims to be a high-powered tool for sports, wildlife, and more. Hoping to match the optical quality of a prime lens, this new NIKKOR Z will feature a bright f/2.8 maximum aperture and bleeding-edge optical, vibration reduction, and autofocus systems. It will also feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter that lets shooters instantly extend their reach to 420mm with the flip of a switch. With the teleconverter in use, the lens’ 120-300mm f/2.8 becomes an effective 168-420mm f/4 lens. Plus, by integrating the teleconverter into the lens housing, it is optically matched to the lens, which should help it to provide improved imaging performance. The lens also includes an SR element with a specialized high-dispersion design that refracts wavelengths shorter than blue, which should also help with accurate color rendering.

Price and Availability Credit: Nikon As mentioned above, this super-telephoto zoom is really only ideal for certain photo and video pros. It’s priced accordingly, so keep that in mind as you consider whether it could be used for anything else novel or important. If you’re curious, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | Constant f/2.8 Max Aperture

Fast, Versatile High-Performance Zoom

Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter (168-420mm)

Silky Swift VCM AF System

6.5-Stop Synchro VR Stabilization

Aspherical, SR, ED & Super ED Elements

Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings

Fn Ring and Click Control Ring

46mm Drop-In Filter & 112mm Front Thread

Arca-Type Compatible Tripod Foot