Everyone loves a good ND filter, especially one that’s easy to install, ultra-thin, and ultra-wide compatible. H&Y has just announced a new Nova-Series Magnetic Variable ND3-32 and CPL Filter Kit that’s quite affordable and set to offer some beautiful results for all types of photo and video projects.

If you're someone who's been on the fence about investing in a set of ND filters, these are some quite awesome options to consider for video, specifically, and a representation of some of the current best technology with these filters.

Let’s look at this new lens filter kit and explore what it could offer for your videography needs.

The Nova Series HD VND + CPL Filter Kit CPL Polarizer Credit: H&Y Promising to be easy to install and featuring an ultra-thin frame, these new Nova Series HD VND and CPOL Filters are set to be made with high-quality quality allow materials and feature mult-layer coatings. They’ll also be ultra-wide compatible and powered with HD technology to be ready for the highest-end performance. An oversized front glass will help to minimize vignetting, even with the aforementioned full-frame ultra-wide-angle lenses. Plus, as a combo ND and CPL filter, they will be able to perform as a true hybrid polarizer and ND filter. The ND range will go from ND3 to ND32, which will be roughly a 1.5-stop to 5-stop range. The CPL polarizer will help reduce glare as well as adjust reflection, and boost color clarity.