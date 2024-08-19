According to reports online , a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a YouTuber against Nvidia alleging that the tech company has been illegally (and very unethically) training its AI video model on his content.

While this is just an allegation and a lawsuit currently, it would of course be huge news if found to be true.

Nvidia has denied any allegations of wrongdoing , yet regardless of what happens with this lawsuit, it does shine a light on an ongoing conversation and debate within the world of AI and the rules and ethics governing how these AI models are being trained.

An Accusation of Unethical Business Practices Another interesting semantic element of this lawsuit is that the YouTuber in question—David Millette—is not directly alleging copyright infringement against Nvidia. Instead, Millette in the lawsuit is alleging Nvidia of unethical business practices by scaping videos from his YouTube without asking the copyright holders. This all comes after reports earlier this month indicated that Nvidia had indeed been scraping videos from YouTube and Netflix as a way to train their Cosmos AI model, which is still a work in progress but could likely end up being a new type of AI video generator. Millette claims that there could be over 100 fellow YouTubers who could eventually be a part of the lawsuit and is seeking an injunction of the unauthorized use of his videos, along with restitution and other damages from an amount he claims exceeds $5 million.