As CES 2024 kicks off and we get to see reports about crazy new innovations in all our favorite tech arenas, one area that we’re getting excited about ourselves is a new lineup of so-called “Super GPUs” from brands like Nvidia.

If you work in post-production and are shooting 8K and above with the higher-end digital cinema cameras currently on the market, these new Super GPUs are liekly for you.

Let’s take a look at Nvidia’s new Super GPU lineup and explore how these GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs might be the future of higher performance computing for your high-end video editing and compositing needs.

Nvidia’s New Lineup of Super GPUs Now, while the gaming community might be the most excited about these new Super GPUs and their graphics rendering capabilities, for those of us in the professional video world, these innovations should be quite revolutionary as they should prepare creative professionals for larger video files as well as new waves of AI apps undoubtedly coming to our workflows. “For everyone from gaming enthusiasts to creative professionals, GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are simply awesome upgrades. GeForce RTX SUPER cards support over 500 RTX games and applications and will have users prepared for the wave of generative AI apps coming to PC.” — Matt Wuebbling, Vice President of Global GeForce Marketing at Nvidia. Nvidia has announced their new lineup of Super GPUs, which are crammed with more RAM and AI-driven tools than ever before, including new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060-4080 Super GPUs in regular and Ti configurations (which come with up to 16GB of G6x RAM, 256 bits, and up to 20% more memory cores). Plus, a new RTX40 Super series tailored specifically for content creators with support for real-time rendering of up to 80 frames per second (fps) in 4K.

Working with 8K and Above Cinematic Footage Looking specifically at how these new Super GPUs will work for the high demands of 8K and above cinematic footage, Nvidia reports that 3D apps like Blender and Cinema 4D will run up to 70% faster with these new Super GPUs—which would obviously drastically cut down on renders and delivery speeds. Perhaps more impressively, though, Nvidia also shares that these more powerful Super GPUs will allow users to change elements of a character in these apps in real-time, so editors (or producers more likely) will be able to change their backgrounds, character models, and costumes while reviewing footage. Nvidia is also hard at work getting their new Super GPUs up to speed for working with generative AI, which is also becoming a bigger part of the post-production process for higher-end projects. Editors and creative artists can now use Stable Diffusion XL in 1080p. Nvidia has clocked their 4000 Super Series to be significantly faster and capable of generating video at up to 25 frames per second. Nvidia GeForce RTX4070 Super Nvidia