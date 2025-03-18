By far and away, the most important topic in the film and video industry has been—and will continue to be—artificial intelligence. AI is revolutionizing how we create, consume, and interact with content, and its disruption of all industries isn’t slowing down; it’s speeding up.

However, just because AI is here to stay doesn’t mean that it can’t be done ethically or on terms that are supportive and agreeable to the artists who have built up these industries. Last week we covered the launch of Marey , a clean and ethically trained AI video model started by Asteria and Moonvalley.

We’ve also seen legacy brands like Adobe make updates to its terms of service to not train AI on user content without their consent. All positive steps towards a fair and equitable future for AI in the film and video industry.

Yet, despite these efforts, major AI companies are pushing for unfettered access to AI training data, citing national security concerns, and spurring a coalition of Hollywood filmmakers and creatives to band together to make their voices heard in opposition.

Hollywood's Response to the Administration’s Artificial Intelligence Action Plan In an open letterthat has been sent to the White House, over 400 Hollywood filmmakers, directors, actors, musicians, and other below-the-line professionals and creatives, have signed a proposal asking that copyright law be upheld for AI and tech companies looking to access and train AI. This letter comes at a crucial time as the current Trump administration is planning to release an “AI Action Plan” this summer that aims to settle copyright debates for AI training. The concern is that the plan will declare that AI training is fair use and pave the way for AI companies to receive unfettered access to training data. Google and OpenAI are both actively pursuing this unfettered access citing national security concerns, claiming that such access is critical to defeat China in the ongoing AI arms race. However, the translations of what these tech giants are pushing for certainly raise concerns beyond national security, and towards violating the copyrights of filmmakers, artists, and creatives around the world.