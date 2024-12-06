Film school is one of the topics that keeps coming up again and again on this website...that could be because we strive to give you all the lessons for free.

But nevertheless, people want to know how to go to film school for cheap. One thing that keeps popping up in my timeline is online film schools. People want to know if they're worth it and if they'll take them to the next level.

This is a great topic and a complicated one. So let's dive in.

What is Online Film School? After perusing the internet, many online film schools I;ve seen are certificate programs that you pay and then watch videos in order to learn practical skills centered around filmmaking. We have our own cinematography course here, but there are actual universities that offer degrees centered around completely online course work. These degrees vary, I have seen them mostly in stuff you can do online, like film studies and screenwriting and film theory. Things you could just write papers and assignments on, and not have to handle hard equipment.

Why Go To Online Film School? Many online film schools are priced at a discount, since there's no hands-on learning. So you might go to save money. Or maybe you're working full-time and want to find classes or assignments that can fit into your schedule. The draw of taking courses online is that you can also be anywhere in the world taking them. When choosing an online film school, consider factors such as the program's curriculum, faculty, reputation, and cost. It's also important to ensure that the school is accredited and offers the type of program you're looking for, whether it's a degree, certificate, or individual courses.

The Los Angeles Film School: This online program focuses on digital filmmaking techniques, teaching students how to create professional content for various media platforms. They utilize the latest digital technology, preparing you for careers in broadcast television, digital media, mobile apps, and independent films.

New York Film Academy Online: NYFA offers a variety of online programs in filmmaking, producing, screenwriting, and other creative fields. While taught remotely, the curriculum is designed to be hands-on and immersive, with tactile assignments and creative projects tailored to each discipline.

NYFA offers a variety of online programs in filmmaking, producing, screenwriting, and other creative fields. While taught remotely, the curriculum is designed to be hands-on and immersive, with tactile assignments and creative projects tailored to each discipline. Academy of Art University: This online program offers a comprehensive filmmaking education with a focus on hands-on experience. Students work with the same expert instructors as their on-site counterparts and have access to the same resources. These faculty members are active working professionals in the film & TV production industry.

Is Online Film School a Waste of Money? In my opinion, and from everything I've read, I do think it's a waste of money. Just getting some sort of certificate of accreditation or even a degree totally online isn't going to get you a job in Hollywood. Unless you're studying something like film theory, where you plan to go on to get your doctorate, or something like screenwriting, where you don't need to spend too much time on set to learn how to write a story, this all seems like a money grab. And there's a whole Reddit thread that agrees with me. Film school is better in person because you really need to learn how to work with a team, how to interact with peers, and how to collaboratively put a project together. You're not doing that from behind your laptop. You actually need to be out in the world making things. I haven't seen any curriculum that does that or focuses on it. Most of these online film schools just feel like places wanting to charge you for information you can get for free. If you want to pursue this as a career, just move to Los Angeles and get started, or get as much hands on education as you can. Especially if you want to work in production. A-list writer John August tackled the subject on his blog and said: "A class that was purely about screenwriting could be taught online, but almost every other part of filmmaking is physical and collaborative. You need to be setting up lights and comparing angles and figuring out why the sound isn’t recording right. An online session might offer a master class with Robert Elswit talking about composition. It would be fascinating. But it wouldn’t be the practical information you need right now as an aspiring filmmaker." I agree wholeheartedly with this sentiment. I'm a big advocate of paying for individual courses if you want to learn something, but shelling out tuition level costs for something online seems crazy to me.

Summing Up Online Film Schools

At the end of the day, paying to learn a hands-on profession online seems silly to me. Especially when no one in this town works in production cars. If you go to college, they care about if you can do the job.

If you want to learn how to work on films, try to get on sets. Get paid as a PA or AC or just volunteer so you can see how movies are made. And if you want to learn how to use specific gear, check out free resources here on No Film School or even on YouTube.

Do all that before you pay anyone for anything.

Let me know what you think in the comments.