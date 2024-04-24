Open Drives is one of the leading companies in custom data and content storage solutions that are built for performance.

Their actual storage platform, storage platform, Atlas, empowers users to work collaboratively at speed and deliver seamless business outcomes, no matter where they are or what tools they prefer.

When we ran into them at NAB 2024, they had a lot to say about the future of the industry.

Let's dig in.





We Chat With Open Drives at NAB Featuring our hosts from Cinematography for Actors , our visit with Open Drives was really interesting. They basically are focusing on solving the problems filmmakers have on a daily basis, which is storage capabilities that enable faster editing.

This year, they're featuring commercial versions of their products that can be used by regular people or businesses, not just filmmakers. Let us know what you think in the comments.

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.