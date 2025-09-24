Panasonic has unveiled an impressive new lens that offers a unique blend of compactness, sharpness, and stabilization. Also, it's long—like real long. The Panasonic Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 O.I.S. Lens is set to be the first ultra-telephoto zoom in the Lumix S Series and will combine its long reach with a compact 7.7"-long form factor.

Designed for capturing subjects such as distant wildlife and fast-paced motorsports, this new ultra-telephoto zoom could be a great option for photographers and videographers seeking those challenging shots.

Let’s look at the new Panasonic Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 O.I.S. Lens and explore what it has to offer.

The Panasonic Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 O.I.S. Lens As mentioned above, this Panasonic Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 O.I.S. lens is here for faraway and fast-paced shots. The lens is capable of delivering sharp rendering across its zoom range thanks to its 19-element, 12-group optical design, which should help it deliver crisp resolution, natural bokeh, and smooth transitions between focus and background across its zoom range. The lens will also incorporate Dual I.S. 2 with up to seven stops of stabilization, which should further enable it to handle sharp handheld images even at its 500mm range. There’s also a dual-phase linear motor that will help drive rapid, precise autofocus, while focus breathing suppression and micro-step aperture control will also support high-quality video performance.

Price and Availability The Panasonic Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 O.I.S. Lens is out and available for preorder now, with units expected to start shipping in the next few days. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/5 to f/40 Aperture

Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens

Autofocus | 2.6 to 4.9' Close Focus

Dual I.S. with 7 Stops of Stabilization

11-Blade Iris | Beautiful Circular Bokeh

Dust, Splash & Freeze-Resistant Housing

Compact 7.7"-Long Design

82mm Front Filter Thread