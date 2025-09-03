Paul Thomas Anderson is such a joyous filmmaker. I am so happy when he has a new movie come out, because his passion for the big screen is contagious.

One Battle After Another, his newest film, will be shown in 70MM all over the country, and he really thinks you should see the movie that way. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and is loosely inspired by the Thomas Pynchon novel, 'Vineland'.

I have been eagerly awaiting its drop, and so has PTA. It turns out he's been recutting the movie, trimming some fat, and getting it ready for his old and new fans alike.

He recently dropped a note about the film in general, and is curating a TCM list of movies you should see as an appetizer before checking this one out.

Let's dive in.

5 Movies PTA Wants You To See The following are five movies PTA wants people to check out. He curated the list with TCM, and I'll break it down a bit here.

Running on Empty (Sidney Lumet) I caught this on the Criterion Channel last year, and it blew me away. Sidney Lumet's drama follows a family of anti-war fugitives who have been on the run from the FBI for years. Their eldest son, Danny (River Phoenix), a gifted pianist, falls in love and earns a Juilliard audition, forcing him to choose between his own future and his family's survival. It's a beautiful look at family and justice.

The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo) Gillo Pontocorvo's influential political film chronicles the Algerian struggle for independence from French colonial rule. Shot in a gritty, newsreel style, it depicts the urban guerrilla warfare tactics used by the National Liberation Front (FLN) and the brutal, torturous counter-insurgency methods employed by the French army in Algiers. It's one of those movies that moves and calls you to the front.

Midnight Run (Martin Brest) This is a great movie that is perfect to watch with your Dad or Father-in-Law. It has that kind of energy. Bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) has five days to bring a sensitive accountant, "The Duke" (Charles Grodin), from New York to L.A. The seemingly simple job devolves into a chaotic cross-country chase involving the mob, the FBI, and a rival bounty hunter. It's fun and exciting and often, hilarious.

The French Connection (William Friedkin) William Friedkin’s gritty neo-noir masterpiece stars Gene Hackman as obsessive NYPD detective "Popeye" Doyle. He and his partner relentlessly pursue a French heroin smuggler, leading to one of cinema's most legendary car chases. It's a raw and intense movie that will have you questioning the law, heroes, and justice.

The Searchers (John Ford) John Ford's epic and important Western stars John Wayne as Ethan Edwards, a bitter Civil War veteran on a years-long quest to find his niece, abducted by Comanches. The journey exposes Ethan's obsessive, racist hatred, creating a complex and influential anti-hero. I love how dark it gets and how it deconstructs the myth of the West.

Summing It Up These filmmaker notes feel so personal, and it really brings us back to the feeling of an artist sharing their art. I find it to be intimate, and I know I will be seeking this movie out to see on 70MM, and I hope others do as well. This should be an event that drives people to the big screen. And I can't wait to rewatch these five movies as well.

