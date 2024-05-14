The great consolidation is here. A week after we learned about Disney, Hulu, and Max bundling, another big three is headed for the small screen.

Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV will now bundle their services together.

This bundle will be called StreamSaver, and will only be available to people who subscribe to Comcast's broadband internet service.

We don't know when this launches or what it costs, but they're promising it will be low.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said, "Those three products will come at a vastly reduced price to anything in the market today and be available to all our customers. We've been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years."

He added, "This is the latest iteration of that, and I think this will be a pretty compelling package."

At least they're admitting everything is becoming cable now.

Bundling is not a new practice, and has been going on with cable, and now it has moved to streaming. There is a finite number of people services can get to subscribe to them, and the only way to expand is to try to bring people subscribed to other platforms into your fold as well.

