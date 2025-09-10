Hundreds of founders, filmmakers, and creatives came together to honor bold, witty, and heartfelt short films that show how ideas meet the world. From 100+ submissions, 18 finalists screened across five categories, closing the night with laughter, applause, and recognition for this year’s standout creative work.

The Winners of PLAYBACK 2025 Best Overall: Waves — for raising the bar in launch-film storytelling.

A New Kind of Festival “Product launch films are a new kind of cinema,” said Alli Gooch, Co-Founder of Offscript. “They show us what’s coming next, and PLAYBACK is where we get to see them as more than ads.” The audience rooted for each nominee, with winners stepping up to claim custom PLAYBACK awards. The People’s Choice went down to live voting, with the crowd picking the winner in real time.

Eddie AI: Storytelling’s Technical Partner As lead sponsor, Eddie AI underscored its commitment to supporting storytellers who push the boundaries of creative and technical craft. The AI assistant video editor used by filmmakers and pros worldwide enables creators to focus on storytelling by logging, organizing and creating rough cuts in minutes. “Eddie AI exists to free the video storyteller from the grind of the timeline,” said Shamir Allibhai, CEO & Co-Founder of Eddie AI. “Partnering with Offscript on PLAYBACK felt natural — both of us believe deeply in the craft of video storytelling and we are optimistic about the future where more people can tell better visual stories.”