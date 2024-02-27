While some may want us to accuse us of burying the bad news (more AI tools coming to Premiere Pro) in the bad news (TikTok integration) here, we’d like to quickly contest that both AI and TikTok aren’t necessarily bad things just because a lot of people hate them.

And, in fact, if you’d like to grow a career in film and video these days, they’re both necessary evils as AI is, like it or not, continuously improving workflows and making video editing specifically much more easy and efficient, and TikTok is fast becoming the most popular and powerful video platforms in the world.

So, it’s with little surprise that Adobe is doubling down on the two with their new native TikTok integration and more AI audio tools and features. Let’s everything new coming to Premiere Pro with Adobe update 24.2.

Native TikTok Integration in Premiere Pro As someone who doesn’t mind both watching and (very occasionally) creating content for TikTok, adding the ability to post directly to social media portals like TikTok from within Premiere Pro is largely a good thing. For those looking to create and edit TikTok content outside of the app, which would be preferred thanks to Premiere Pro’s much greater editing controls, this is a huge new feature. While this feature had been in Beta for some time, Adobe has finally launched it live along with some other helpful built-in project templates that can help users set projects to the right size while adjusting and monitoring for different TikTok safe zones. The new templates also allow users to use all of the same branding, colors, assets, etc… across multiple projects and social edits so that you’ll be able to create content for all of your channels. There’s even a new way to create TikTok subtitles through SubMachine by Creative Workflow and BMP Creative, both of which make use of Adobe’s speech-to-text tool in Premiere Pro. Premiere Pro Native TikTok Integration blog.adobe.com