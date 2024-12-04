One of my favorite movies of the year is The Substance. It's gross, it's weird, and it has so much voice and badassery that I couldn't look away from the screen.

The movie is a satirical body horror film that explores themes of beauty, and aging. It was written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, who shot up to being a director whose work you have to see in theaters.

As a writer myself, I found the script to be the perfect distillation of voice and point of view. So I wanted to make sure you all had the chance to read it below.

Let's dive in.

'The Substance' Screenplay The Substance screenplay

'The Substance' Plot The film centers on Elisabeth Sparkle (played by Demi Moore), a fading celebrity workout coach who is devastated when she's fired from her aerobics show on her 50th birthday by her agent (Dennis Quaid). Desperate to reclaim her youth and fame, she turns to a black-market drug known as "The Substance." This drug promises to transform her into a younger, more vibrant version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley). But as Elisabeth embarks on this transformative journey, she soon discovers that The Substance has unexpected and horrifying side effects if you don't follow its directions exactly.

Lessons from 'The Substance' Screenplay There are so many things to laud in this script, but I think the main lesson is getting your voice onto the page. this is clearly a work by a director who has a lot to say about Hollywood and about the world. This unique perspective pops off the page and gives you a visceral ride. Here's a few other things I think we should learn from the script: Don't Shy Away from Bold Concepts: Coralie Fargeat tackles themes of aging, beauty standards, and identity with a fearless and provocative approach. The screenplay doesn't shy away from graphic imagery and disturbing transformations to explore the dark side of societal obsessions.

Visual Storytelling: Fargeat masterfully uses visuals to convey the story's theme and emotions. The stark contrast between Elisabeth's initial glamorous life and her later grotesque transformations is visually striking.

Character Depth: Despite the outlandish premise, the characters, particularly Elisabeth, have excellent character development. We understand her motivations, insecurities, and desperation, making her transformation both disturbing and tragic.

As I said up top, this is one of my favorite movies of the year, and I'm so happy we can study this script now and see what makes it so effective.

Let me know what you think in the comments.