We’ve Launched Our First-Ever Dedicated AI Topic Channel on NFS
Stay attuned to how AI is changing the world of film and video with our dedicated AI channel here on No Film School.
Love it or hate it, you can’t deny that artificial intelligence is here to stay. And as AI continues to revolutionize pretty much every aspect of not just video, but all technology everywhere, it’s more important now than ever to stay abreast of what’s going on in the world of AI.
However, as filmmakers, video professionals, and content creators ourselves, we get how AI can be both exciting and scary at the same time. This is why we plan to cover AI in both a positive, yet realistic, manner as it continues to creep into all areas of video production.
To follow along, you can click the new AI tab on our homepage which will take you to the dedicated topic page. (You can also check out our other topics like Screenwriting, Cinematography & Cameras, and Editing & Post-Production as well.)
Dedicated AI Coverage in the Film Industry
If you click on the tab you’ll find that we’ve been covering AI in film and video for quite some time now. This AI revolution has long been in full force and we’ve tried to stay on top of the most important updates that directly affect the day-to-day lives of video professionals.
Some of our coverage highlights include:
- I Got My Black List Script Rated By AI … And This Is What It Scored
- Midjourney Announces AI Text-to-Video Generator to Be Released Soon
- You Can Let AI Automatically Label Your Audio Clips in Premiere Pro Now
- Runway vs Pika Labs: Which is the Best Image-to-Video AI?
- Could Panasonic’s New AI Image Recognition Algorithm Change Autofocus Forever?
- Midjourney V6 Takes Major Step Forward with Photorealism and In-Image Text
- Will Google’s New AI Generator ‘Lumiere’ Finally Break the Industry Open?
And there will certainly be more to come, so stay tuned to this new topic channel if you’d like to keep up with the exciting/scary world of AI in film and video. Or, you know, try your best to ignore it until you’re left behind — your choice!