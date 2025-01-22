Premiere Pro Adds AI Clip Recognition with New Media Intelligence and Search Panel
Adobe has announced some major updates to Premiere Pro (beta), let’s take a look.
We’re all collectively in for a big day today as Adobe has announced a host of updates to Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io ahead of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The biggest headlines here might have to be the new features coming to Premiere Pro (beta) first though.
Adobe Premiere Pro is getting faster with AI-powered Media Intelligence and a new search panel. Let’s look at this new AI power-up and explore how it could speed up your workflows.
The Latest Premiere Pro (beta) Updates
For editors, we all know finding the perfect shot is hard. We all have our own systems for reviewing, logging, and finding our favorite moments as we piece together our timeline. Many of us had those experiences where you’ve finished our edit, handed it off—and then found the one more magical shot you should have used after everyone started watching it.
“We’re passionate about empowering filmmakers to tell their stories and realize their creative vision. These innovations will bring time savings and career support so they can focus on inspiring and captivating audiences worldwide.” — Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Adobe Creative Cloud.
That’s the crux of what Adobe’s shooting to solve with Premiere Pro’s new Media Intelligence and Search panel. Premiere Pro (beta) will now be able to scan your clips and automatically recognize content like objects, locations, camera angles, and more.
Then, with the new Search panel, users will be able to use natural language to find visuals, spoken words, or content with embedded metadata like shoot date or camera type all at the same time.
AI-Powered Media Intelligence
As you can see in the video above, this means that users will be able to search footage for descriptive terms like “person skating with a lens fare” or “close up of person running at sunset” and see relevant moments that they can quickly scrub through or load in the Source monitor.
Users will also be able to search for basic terms like “California” and find related visuals, transcripts, mentions, and embedded metadata with that shoot location, and sort it all together in one place.
Adobe also shares that the media analysis will be extremely fast and happen entirely on your own system, so users won’t even need an internet connection to use it. Plus, and as with all Adobe’s AI-powered tools, the company has updated its Terms of Service and promises to never use users’ content to train any AI models.You can find out more about Adobe’s latest updates here.
- Revolutionizing Video Creation: How AI is Empowering Creators ›
- The Future of Storytelling: A Sit-Down Interview with 'Euphoria' Editor on AI ›
- Make Your Videos Sharper, Less Blurry with Adobe’s AI Upscaling ›
- Is the New AI-Powered Roto Brush 2 in After Effects Any Good? ›
- Adobe Will Pay You to Train AI WIth Your Videos ›
- Artificial Intelligence and TikTok: Adobe Announces Premiere Updates ›