We’re all collectively in for a big day today as Adobe has announced a host of updates to Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io ahead of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The biggest headlines here might have to be the new features coming to Premiere Pro (beta) first though.

Adobe Premiere Pro is getting faster with AI-powered Media Intelligence and a new search panel. Let’s look at this new AI power-up and explore how it could speed up your workflows.

The Latest Premiere Pro (beta) Updates For editors, we all know finding the perfect shot is hard. We all have our own systems for reviewing, logging, and finding our favorite moments as we piece together our timeline. Many of us had those experiences where you’ve finished our edit, handed it off—and then found the one more magical shot you should have used after everyone started watching it. “We’re passionate about empowering filmmakers to tell their stories and realize their creative vision. These innovations will bring time savings and career support so they can focus on inspiring and captivating audiences worldwide.” — Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Adobe Creative Cloud. That’s the crux of what Adobe’s shooting to solve with Premiere Pro’s new Media Intelligence and Search panel. Premiere Pro (beta) will now be able to scan your clips and automatically recognize content like objects, locations, camera angles, and more. Then, with the new Search panel, users will be able to use natural language to find visuals, spoken words, or content with embedded metadata like shoot date or camera type all at the same time.