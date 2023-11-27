It’s that time of year again. The time of year when we show the filmmakers in our lives how much we appreciate them, with practical gifts that will improve their filmmaking journey.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Pulling out a new set of pens for your new project - it’s so satisfying

Using a notebook versus using your phone

Reading “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” while sitting in a sauna

Understanding the joy and richness of teaching

Why you need a podcast microphone even if you aren’t a podcaster

Why a quarterly planner is better than a yearly planner

The $70 light used on an $80 million movie

Why having a nice notebook improves the quality of your work

