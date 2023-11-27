Gift Guide 2023 and the Pokémon Cards of Filmmaking
What are the best things to buy for your filmmaking friends and relatives?
It’s that time of year again. The time of year when we show the filmmakers in our lives how much we appreciate them, with practical gifts that will improve their filmmaking journey.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- Pulling out a new set of pens for your new project - it’s so satisfying
- Using a notebook versus using your phone
- Reading “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” while sitting in a sauna
- Understanding the joy and richness of teaching
- Why you need a podcast microphone even if you aren’t a podcaster
- Why a quarterly planner is better than a yearly planner
- The $70 light used on an $80 million movie
- Why having a nice notebook improves the quality of your work
The Gifts We Picked!
Resources:
- PILOT Razor Point Fine Line Marker Stick Pens
- Leuchtturm 1917 notebook
- Drehgriffel Nr. 1
- Muji Color Gel Pens
- Bull and Stash notepads
- Pilot Precise Pen
- George Saunders “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain”
- Sennheiser Profile Streaming Microphone
- Rode NT-USB mini
- Grammarly plans
- Poketo Quarterly Planner
- Aputure MC 30 Light
- Moleskine unlined notebook
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
