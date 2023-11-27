It’s that time of year again. The time of year when we show the filmmakers in our lives how much we appreciate them, with practical gifts that will improve their filmmaking journey.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Pulling out a new set of pens for your new project - it’s so satisfying
  • Using a notebook versus using your phone
  • Reading “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” while sitting in a sauna
  • Understanding the joy and richness of teaching
  • Why you need a podcast microphone even if you aren’t a podcaster
  • Why a quarterly planner is better than a yearly planner
  • The $70 light used on an $80 million movie
  • Why having a nice notebook improves the quality of your work

The Gifts We Picked! 

Resources:


Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastno film school podcastdirectingscreenwritingcinematographygiftsgifts for filmmakersgift guide
Movies & TVDirectingCinematography & CamerasTopicsScreenwritingPodcast