I think that 2025 has been the year of Ryan Coogler. It's not the coming-out party he had as a filmmaker, which was back with Black Panther. But it's been the crowning achievement year, where he really showed Hollywood he was here to stay with Sinners, which grossed $367 million worldwide (and will rake in more during its Halloween re-release in theaters).

With such box office dominance, it was surprising to hear that the director would be tackling a TV project next.

Let's dive in.

Ryan Coogler Takes on The X-Files

When I was a kid, I would turn out all the lights and turn on The X-Files. It was my brother's favorite show, but I got into it for the mystery and hung on when I got scared.

So, you have to understand, Coogler bringing it back to TV is very exciting for me, and I am sure for millions of other nerds.

Original creator Chris Carter has given Coogler his full blessing. Carter is not directly involved in the production but has spoken with Coogler about his new direction and seems excited by the prospect.

In an interview with Variety at his Cinespia screening of Sinners, Coolger opened up about the familial connection that brought him to the popular TV series.

Coogler said, “Like my relationship with Rocky with my dad, The X-Files is one of those things with my mom. My mom means the world to me — she’s actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.”

One of the things Coogler has done well across his career is communicate the things that matter to him to the audience. He's incredibly capable of transferring his emotions onto a story and then making it accessible to all people.

His love of The X-Files, I am sure, will translate to the screen, and I am excited to have that level reach down and bring in old and new viewers.

When it comes to shows like this, everyone is wondering who will play the lead. Coogler gave no hints, though, even as rumors circle that Danielle Deadwyler is being eyed to star in the reboot.

When it came to that and the possible return of stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny for cameos of characters, all Coogler would say is “I can neither confirm or deny.”

Summing It All Up

If you're a filmmaker, you have to take note of the way Coogler makes every project personal. That dive into himself to bring something to the audience is what makes film and TV such powerful art forms.

The reboot of The X-Files is an exciting project, and we'll keep you updated as more things come out about the project.

Let us know what you think in the comments.