Get your toe-tappers ready, gals and ghouls. Sinners is coming back to theaters in honor of Halloween.

The period horror film from Ryan Coogler was a massive hit earlier this year, and, coming just after A Minecraft Movie, helped set off a hot run of seven Warner Bros. films that opened to at least $40 million, which has never happened before.

Sinners was shot on IMAX 70mm film and will enjoy a limited one-week run in IMAX theaters, starting Oct. 30. Fans in 10 lucky cities will be able to screen the horror hit on film, although the movie will be on digital screens, as well.

The movie follows Michael B. Jordan's twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who spend a day prepping for their new juke joint. They hire their cousin Sammie (Miles Caton), whose music is supernaturally powerful. So powerful, in fact, it draws an Irish vampire named Remmick (Jack O'Connell), who makes it his goal to turn as many as possible.

If vampires aren't your bag, you might enjoy rewatching KPop Demon Hunters in theaters instead. Also, screening will be the 40th anniversary release of Back to the Future, also on IMAX. Maybe you see all three, who knows.

IMAX 70mm locations for Sinners include: