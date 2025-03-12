I was scouring YouTube today and ran across this old gem from Sean Baker, which was filmed nine years ago after he directed Tangerine.

In the video, Baker reveals his process for writing an episode, which I think probably holds up, given what we saw this past year in Anora. Especially when he talks about endings. Anora's ending is so powerful.

Let's dive in.

Most Important Part Of The Screenwriting Process

Sean Baker spends his first days just putting different ideas into a notes doc. He does this over and over again until he feels comfortable to start drafting the script.

And finally, after all that, he uses Post-its to assemble a rough outline. Once he has that, he will start writing scenes.

Once all the scenes are written they have a living script they can put together and edit as needed.

When it comes to the most important part of the screenwriting process, Baker says he almost always knows the endings of the movies before he even sets down the road to break it out point by point.

Endings are more important than beginnings to him. And he focuses more on the last scene and the impact it will have on the audience.

That feels like a consistent theme across his films.

I love the idea that the script is always alive. I think most writers get way too stuck on the idea as they originally conceived it, and way too resistant to changing it as the story finds itself the deeper you go.

Baker allows this all to grow organically and lets the end be the guide for everything else. And it's working for him.