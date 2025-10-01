Around here, Shane Black is one of our favorite directors. We've talked about how much he loves Christmas, and we've talked about which of his movies will make you a better filmmaker.

Now, Black is back with another crime caper on Amazon called Play Dirty. It's a fun crime movie that involves a criminal underworld and lots of action. The movie is new adaptation of Donald E. Westlake’s Parker novels. It stars Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

Black recently did an interview with Letterboxd, where he talked about his ten favorite crime movies.

These are movies that not only inspired his latest, but also are his favorite in the crime genre all time.

So what are they?

Let's dive in.

Shane Black's Favorite Crime Movies

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In the interview, Black lists his ten favorite crime movies. They are:

Dirty Harry

Bullitt

Night Moves

The Anderson Tapes

Hickey & Boggs

All the President’s Men

Marathon Man

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Psycho

The Third Man

This is such an interesting list of crime movies, and in here are some of my favorite movies of all time, as well. They're all classics from the 70s, when movies really reigned.

You can see a lot of the attitude in the way Black writes and directs in these movies. You have big ideas, big characters, and big set pieces.

If you're into the genre, this is a great place to start.

Let me know what you think in the comments.