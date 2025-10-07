Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) is honoring the 20th anniversary of its sibling event, the Sapporo International Short Film Festival (SIFF), with a special program of international short films.

The celebration, which runs from October 10-13 in Sapporo, Japan, highlights a long-standing collaboration that has been vital to promoting short film culture in Japan and beyond.

A Partnership Forged in Film

The relationship between the two festivals is a story of inspiration and collaboration. SSFF & ASIA's representative, Tetsuya Bessho, launched Japan's first-ever short film festival in 1999.

Inspired by this, Sapporo-based producer Toshiya Kubo approached Bessho, leading to the first short film festival in Sapporo in 2000. This initiative eventually grew and was officially established in 2006 as the Sapporo International Short Film Festival, founded by Kubo.

For the past 20 years, the two organizations have worked together as “sibling film festivals,” jointly contributing to the growth and promotion of short films.

D.I.Y: 2007 | Experimental | 05:45 | Directed by Royston Tan | Credit: Singapore SSF2007 Best Contemporary Short

The Anniversary Program

To mark the occasion, SSFF & ASIA is showcasing a special program of seven acclaimed international short films and inviting the filmmakers with the support of Japan Cultural Expo. Each film was previously awarded, nominated, or screened at the festivals, representing the global talent that has defined their shared 20-year history.

The lineup includes:

D.I.Y: (2007, Singapore) - An experimental short from director Royston Tan .

(2007, Singapore) - An experimental short from director Royston Tan . Safe (2013, South Korea) - A drama from director Byoung-gon Moon that won the Short Film Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2013 .

(2013, South Korea) - A drama from director Byoung-gon Moon that won the Short Film Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2013 . The Sound of the Battlefield (2024, Canada) - A fantasy film by Martin Amiot that took home the Grand Prix at SSFF & ASIA 2024 .

(2024, Canada) - A fantasy film by Martin Amiot that took home the Grand Prix at SSFF & ASIA 2024 . My Friend Nietzsche (2013, Brazil) - A comedy from director Fáuston da Silva .

(2013, Brazil) - A comedy from director Fáuston da Silva . Double or Nothing (2024, Switzerland) - An animated short from directors Tokay that is a nominee for the SSFF & ASIA 2025 competition .

(2024, Switzerland) - An animated short from directors Tokay that is a nominee for the SSFF & ASIA 2025 competition . We Keep on Dancing (2014, Australia) - A drama from director Jessica Barclay Lawton .

(2014, Australia) - A drama from director Jessica Barclay Lawton . 9 Million Colors (2025, Czech Republic) - An animated film also nominated for the SSFF & ASIA 2025 competition.

The showcase also featured Q&As with the filmmakers, whose travel to Japan was supported by the Japan Cultural Expo 2.0.

My Friend Nietzsche: 2013 | Comedy | 15:00 | Directed by Fáuston da Silva | Credit: Brazil SSF 2014 Best Screenplay

Honoring a Legacy of Support

At the SIFF 20th anniversary ceremony, the representative from SSFF & ASIA was presented with the Short Film Culture Achievement Award for his dedication to developing the art form in Japan.

Reflecting on the two-decade journey, the representative commented:

“SSFF & ASIA has long welcomed many young filmmakers from around the world to Japan, supporting their challenges and talents. Likewise, SIFF has continued to serve as a platform for countless creators, nurturing international connections. I am deeply moved to share this award with our partners who have walked this path with us, and with all those who love short films. Going forward, as festivals connecting Sapporo, Tokyo, and the world, we hope to continue shining a light on the future of young creators.”

By inviting international film professionals to the special screening event organized by Japan’s two leading international short film festivals, they highlighted the convenient access between Tokyo and Sapporo. This initiative surely improved the satisfaction of overseas film professionals visiting Japan as well.

The 20th Sapporo International Short Film Festival showcases Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia’s Special Program from Oct. 10 -13th.

