With such a crowded field of great camera manufacturing brands and cameras released by each company each year, it takes a lot to dream up a new camera that feels like something wholly different from the rest of the crowd.

Not to say that every new version of a popular camera like a Sony a7 or a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema or a Fujifilm X100 isn’t great to see. But it’s rare to see a company truly strive for something new as might be the case with this new Sigma BF Mirrorless Camera.

Featuring a 24.6MP full-frame sensor, the crux of the new Sigma BF is its emphasis on ease of use. Yet, with an L-mount, hybrid-AF body, and capabilities to record 6K video, it’s also quite capable. Let’s explore the Sigma BF and see how it aims to reimagine the high-end digital camera.

The New Sigma BF Mirrorless Camera Intuitiveness and ease of use are the name of the game. And, fittingly, I’ve seen some Tweet reviews from the likes of Marques Brownlee where he compares this new Sigma BF to what he thinks “this is EXACTLY what Apple would do if they made a camera.” The BF features no SD card slot, 230GBs of internal memory, and about as simplistic of a design as possible. Sigma shares that every every point of the user interface from the body to the screen has been reconceived to streamline the image capture process. The primary user interface point is set to be a live-view rear touchscreen that has been redesigned for more functional shooting in mind with settings like shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, EV compensation, and color mode all found in a more natural home. The live-view itself has been intuitively streamlined as well to allow shooters maximum focus on their subject, while a small status monitor above the rear dial pad alerts users to their current settings.

6K Video with Only 3 Buttons A bit more on the design, which you can see in the videos and images in this article. The BF will feature just three buttons: a dial, a shutter release, and a power button. The rear dial pad will allow for further navigational control though too. All of these physical controls are set to be pressure-sensitive haptics-driven, which should give the user an intuitive response to their touch. The camera also features a first-of-its-kind "unibody" build, as each camera is carved from a single block of aluminum, which—again—should yield a balanced, uniform weight distribution. The BF will include a 24.6MP full-frame, backside-illuminated CMOS sensor to power the camera's high-end imagery. The Sigma BF can also record video in up to 6K 30 fps and reach up to 120 fps when shot in Full HD. The camera also supports L-Log color grading and HVEC encoding. Sigma BF Sigma

Price and Availability As mentioned above, the final kicker here is the lack of SD card slots as the BF will feature 230GB of internal storage, which should translate to more than 14,000 JPEG files, 4,300 uncompressed RAW files, or 2.5 hours of video. Of course, the camera will still have a USB-C port that will offer fast data transfer speeds for external storage. Here are the full specs and pricing for the Sigma BF Mirrorless Camera. 24.6MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

Radically Simple, Unibody Camera

Hybrid Phase & Contrast Detection AF

ISO 100-102400

6K30, Full HD 120p Video

230GB Internal Memory

Haptic-Responsive Controls

13 Color Modes

3.15" 2.1m-Dot Rear Viewscreen

L-Mount Compatibility