On the heels of announcing the world’s first diagonal fisheye interchangeable lens for 35mm full-frame cameras with their new 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art lens, Sigma has also gone to the other end of the lens-length spectrum to announce their brand-new 500mm lens with some different unparalleled optical performance.

While this 500mm F5.6 isn’t a world’s first, it is a whole new ultra-telephoto experience for the brand and a real crystallization of all of its lens technology into one sports prime lens.

Let’s take a look at the Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens and explore how its compact and lightweight design, plus its wealth of functions, could make it another great addition to your camera bag for your ultra-telephoto needs.

The Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports Lens Again, similar to the 15mm F1.4 that Sigma also just announced, this new Sigma lens will be available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount versions. However, while one was ultra-wide-angle, this 500mm is going to be ultra-telephoto. The Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens leverages a robust construction and makes some major advances in optical design and optical stabilization to help deliver some professional-grade performance when used in handheld postures and other challenging environments. Marketed more as a photography lens (of course), this 500mm telephoto could be a solid option for photo and video pros alike. Though as its high-speed auto-focus so nicely complements its optical performance, it makes a great option to capture fast action for all different types of sports, wildlife, and aviation applications.

Remarkably Compact and Lightweight Body The Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens also features a remarkably compact and lightweight body design that should make it an easier option to bag for your mirrorless camera setups. And, by incorporating multiple large-diameter, exclusive low-dispersion glass elements that are challenging to process, Sigma has been able to significantly downsize the lens construction without the use of diffractive optical elements. The lens body itself is composed mainly of high-precision engineering plastic parts that should provide excellent durability and weather resistance, including dust and splash resistance. The Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports Lens Sigma

Price and Availability While telephoto lenses are never cheap, this new Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens should fit in about where you’d expect for a higher-end option that offers so much durability and versatility. For videographers, it could be a great ultra-telephoto lens to use for weddings or live events as well as its wildlife photo and video possibilities. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/5.6 to f/32

Light and Compact Ultra-Telephoto Prime

Optimized for Handheld Action Capture

High-Response Linear Actuator AF System

Optical Stabilizer with OS2 Algorithm

Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements

Removable, Rotating Tripod Foot

Dust- and Splash-Resistant Construction