Since being founded back in 1961, Sigma has made a name for itself in the film and video space with its great cameras and lenses. The company has pushed to increase the standards of optical engineering, in part, out of a deep respect for the creative ways photographers and filmmakers engage with the world.

Sigma has shared that they’ve now launched a new visual identity, one aimed at refocusing the company on the “essence” of its manufacturing philosophy and communicating the company’s desire to provide outstanding products and services to our customers.

Let’s look at this new visual identity and see how Sigma is looking to build its reputation further.

New Sigma Visual Identity As the video and photo industries continue to change at a rapid pace, Sigma is quick to acknowledge that these industries are in a state of constant evolution that occasionally takes revolutionary leaps forward. Yet, for a legacy brand like Sigma, the fundamental desires to capture and share moments are set to remain unchanged. The new Sigma visual identity is meant to reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting this pursuit through exceptional craftsmanship and creativity. To that end, it looks like Sigma has some sleek new branding to share. The most striking changes might concern Sigma’s wordmark and symbol. The new symbol is a contemporary update of the symbol that has been in use since Sigma's founding. Based on the Greek letter Σ, this symbol reflects the name of the company and is meant to symbolize the guiding idea behind its manufacturing philosophy. Sigma shares that this new visual identity will be gradually introduced across Sigma's products, website, social media, and product packaging. CREDIT: Sigma

Made in Aizu, Japan As you might know, Sigma's production is entirely based in Japan, with every lens, camera, and other product manufactured at Sigma's factory in Aizu and with supply chains concentrated in the Tohoku region. Along with a new logo and visual identity, Sigma also shares that in future brand communication, the company will place more emphasis on the origin of its exceptional quality which comes from being made in Aizu, Japan. CREDIT: Sigma