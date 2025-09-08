Right now, Warner Bros. is on a heater. They've just become the first studio ever to have seven consecutive movies open to over $40 million domestically.

And Variety is reporting that these movies have continued to rock the box office.

In a world of streaming wars, shortened theatrical windows, and endless debates about the death of cinema, Warner Bros. is packing theaters.

They're not just doing it with capes or IP.

This streak includes original films and franchise installments from different genres.

It's a reminder that good old-fashioned storytelling, paired with smart marketing and a little bit of luck, can still put butts in seats.

Let's dive in.

The Secret Formula is Just Good Movies

This isn't a story about one superhero franchise propping up a studio. Take a look at the movies that make up this streak. It’s a murderer's row of different genres, different budgets, and different audiences.

You had Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s sleek vampire thriller Sinners pulling in a cool $48 million opening. Then a quartet of summer blockbusters that catered to completely different audiences: the gory fun of Final Destination Bloodlines ($51.6 million), the high-octane prestige of Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie ($57 million), the triumphant return of Superman ($125 million), and Zach Cregger’s chilling horror mystery Weapons ($43.5 million). And finally, The Conjuring: Last Rites ($83 million), which blew away projects this weekend.

This is a testament to the vision of studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

They seem to be operating on a simple, almost radical premise: make a diverse slate of quality movies for adults, market them intelligently, and trust the audience to show up.

And guess what? It's working.

People want to see these kinds of movies with other people and on the biggest screen possible. They're flocking toward genre and excited by what Warner has in store.

This is also the studio about to release the Paul Thomas Anderson/Leonardo DiCaprio One Battle After Another, which could extend the streak for the studio as well.

That's pretty exciting.

And after that, they have a big 2026 coming, with Wuthering Heights and other titles.

Summing It All Up

At the end of the day, the lesson from Warner Bros.' historic run is simple: write what you're passionate about and greenlight movies you would see.

Whether it's a terrifying horror flick, a sweeping epic, or a quiet character drama, the most important thing is that you tell a story that you believe in.

Because if you can do that, you'll have a better chance of convincing someone else to believe in it too. And in this town, that's half the battle.

