It turns out that even Netflix cannot turn down the sweet, sweet cash that theaters can bring in, and that's why they have made a deal with AMC theaters to put KPop Demon Hunters back in the theaters for Halloween. It'll be on 400 screens across America and raking in more dollars for the streamer.

It will return to cinemas from October 31st to November 2nd. The last time it did a weekend in August, it pulled in $19 million and topped the box office. It'll be interesting to see what it does now, and I think we'll learn a lot about Netflix and its appetite to put things into theaters, especially when they have a new Knives Out movie coming out and other marquee titles next year.

Let's dive in.

What's Netflix's Beef with Movie Theaters?

Basically, Netflix makes money by releasing stuff at home and getting you to subscribe to watch it there, not in movie theaters.

But many people have said that Netflix should be double-dipping. It's okay for theaters to do well and to have movies on your platform, especially if those movies make you money in those theaters.

Well, it does feel like Netflix is softening to that idea.

In a statement about the KPop theater return, an AMC Theatres spokesperson said: “Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, and AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest theatre chain, have jointly decided to work together.”

And Deadline reported that discussions are underway about “mutually beneficial opportunities that could arise from this and future collaborations”.

I think that would be excellent news for the health of streaming and of the artists moving forward. Also, if Netflix wants to win those Oscars, they need theatrical windows and releases to qualify, so this might be a great match.

Summing It All Up

The truce is a significant development in the ever-evolving landscape of film distribution. I want to see what happens, but I really think this is a partnership that can make them both a lot of money.

For now, K-pop fans can rejoice, and we'll see what happens next.

Let me know what you think in the comments.