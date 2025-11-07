While you’d think it would be more difficult and increasingly rare to make new “world’s first” announcements in this day and age, it does feel like it still happens quite often. Somehow, believe it or not, even as technology evolves, there are always innovations to be made.

SIRUI has a new world’s first as the company has just unveiled its new Astra Series, full-frame autofocus anamorphic cine lenses. Set to launch with three focal length options and weighing in at under 700g each, these could be quite popular with all types of high-end shooters and indie film cinematographers.

The New SIRUI Astra Series Launched as a three-lens lineup of 1.33x full-frame autofocus anamorphic cine lenses, the SIRUI Astra Series will feature 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm options, each with a constant T1.8 aperture and consistency across the set. This new series is a nice step forward from a company that has done well in the lightweight anamorphic space in the past, as this new line aims to combine compact design with outstanding anamorphic look and efficient workflow. What's neat about this Astra Series is that the lenses promise to bring fast and precise autofocus, which could effectively eliminate the need for a focus puller. This should significantly increase shooting efficiency and better enable solo operators or small teams to shoot professional cinema with ease.