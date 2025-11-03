Who doesn’t love the idea of shooting on the go? Like, really one the go. Like, way out of your comfort zone and far beyond your usual battery and power limitations. It’s a thrill, but also a headache at times. Luckily, there are many portable power solutions these days.

The new SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit is another fresh option that offers quick-install V-mount battery support with universal Arca-Swiss compatibility for most cages and tripods. It’s a compact, foldable, and highly adaptable option for on-the-run videographers and filmmakers.

Let’s look at what it offers.





The SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit While the ability to take your rig anywhere is the chief calling card of this SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit, it does stand out with its smart ergonomics, which allow shooters to access their camera’s flip screen even with the battery mounted. The SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit supports V-mount batteries to power cameras, monitors, transmitters, or whatever else you want, really, as the kit offers a foldable and adjustable design that rotates freely for multiple angles so that users can keep their setups clean and compact. This SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit also works with a wide range of mirrorless, DSLR, and cinema cameras and offers quick-release mounting with its Arca-Swiss plate and multiple 1/4"-20 & 3/8"-16 threads for fast transitions.