Here’s How You Can Bring Compact, Foldable Power for Your Camera Rigs Anywhere
The new SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit is here, offering a compact, foldable, and highly adaptable power solution for professional filmmakers.
Who doesn’t love the idea of shooting on the go? Like, really one the go. Like, way out of your comfort zone and far beyond your usual battery and power limitations. It’s a thrill, but also a headache at times. Luckily, there are many portable power solutions these days.
The new SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit is another fresh option that offers quick-install V-mount battery support with universal Arca-Swiss compatibility for most cages and tripods. It’s a compact, foldable, and highly adaptable option for on-the-run videographers and filmmakers.
Let’s look at what it offers.
The SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit
While the ability to take your rig anywhere is the chief calling card of this SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit, it does stand out with its smart ergonomics, which allow shooters to access their camera’s flip screen even with the battery mounted.
The SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit supports V-mount batteries to power cameras, monitors, transmitters, or whatever else you want, really, as the kit offers a foldable and adjustable design that rotates freely for multiple angles so that users can keep their setups clean and compact.
This SmallRig V-Mount Battery Mount Plate Kit also works with a wide range of mirrorless, DSLR, and cinema cameras and offers quick-release mounting with its Arca-Swiss plate and multiple 1/4"-20 & 3/8"-16 threads for fast transitions.
Price and Availability
Here’s the complete list of features provided by SmallRig:
- Tool-Free Quick Release & Arca Base: Quick-install V-mount battery with universal Arca-Swiss compatibility for most cages and tripods.
- Adjustable LCD Bracket: Tool-free adjustable screen protector fits flip-out cameras and V-mount batteries up to 80mm wide.
- Dual Power Hub & 65W Charging: D-Tap and USB-C ports power multiple devices; USB-C supports 65W V-mount battery charging.
- 180° Rotatable & Secure Lock: Flexible 0-180° rotation with steel gear lock and damping for stable shooting.
- Cable Management & Safety: Includes cable clips and a strap for organization, plus a safety lever to prevent accidental release.
