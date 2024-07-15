As we all live in a continuous cycle of updating our smartphones, computers, and yes—even cameras—with updates upon updates, it’s not surprising to see Sony so quickly issue a new firmware update after their recent version 5.0 for the FX6.

Aimed to fix some minor audio issues, as well as provide some new support and small features, let’s loook at everything new coming to the Sony FX6 with update version 5.01.

Sony FX6 Firmware Update 5.01 Let’s start with the audio issue where this latest version should resolve an issue where the audio from CH2 could sometimes change when the power was turned on while the INPUT2 switch was set to LINE. If you hadn’t already downloaded the firmware update version 5.0, this would be a good time to get both as this most recent update did include quite a bit more. Here’s everything new that was included in the most recent firmware update as well. Adds support for the new preset 709tone Base Look

Adds a 1.5x De-Squeeze setting for both the viewfinder and HDMI output

Adds support for the Monitor & Control app, including: Waveform and histogram displays False-color and Focus Map displays Monitoring at 1024×576 resolution

Note: Please update the Monitor & Control app to the latest version (Ver. 2.0 or later) to continue using this feature after the update.

Adds support for the Area Indication setting when using the Multi Matrix correction feature

Improves the image quality when using 3D LUT software

Adds 23.98PsF (progressive segmented frame) support for SDI output

Adds support lenses (SEL100400GM, SEL200600G) for the Breathing Compensation function

Adds the ability to use the multi-selector to choose the focus target for the real-time tracking auto-focus feature

Adds the following settings: Format Media A or B setting on the Media status screen Wireless LAN, Wired LAN, or Modem setting on the Network status screen

Improves the adjustment range of the Matrix/Multi Matrix settings when the Base Look is set to between User1 and User16, and when Target Display is set to HDR (HLG)

Note: The effect on the setting values is different from Ver. 4.0 or earlier. If you are using the Matrix or Multi Matrix settings, please readjust the range. Notes About Updating When updating the software, always connect the supplied AC adaptor to the camera. If a battery pack is attached at the same time, the update will continue even if the AC adaptor is subsequently disconnected.

Remove any connected devices (such as USB devices, SDI/HDMI cables, microphones, and shoe accessories), and eject any media cards that are not necessary for the update.

When using an SD card, choose an SDXC memory card .

. Use an SDXC or CFexpress card that has been formatted in the memory card slot using the camera’s formatting function.

Note: Refer to the Operating Instructions of the camera for more details on the formatting function and supported SDXC/CFexpress cards. You can download the firmware updates directly from Sony’s website here .