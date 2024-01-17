Not always known for being the camera manufacturing brand that releases tons of new features and firmware updates for their cameras, Sony appears to have made it a new year’s resolution to change this in 2024.

Today, Sony announced that it is releasing firmware updates for their FX6, FX3, and FX30 cameras later this year that will bring multiple new features and functions.

Let’s take a look at all of these updates and explore how they should give some of Sony’s more popular cinema cameras a nice boost here in 2024.

Upcoming Sony Firmware Updates While these firmware updates aren’t set to be the biggest releases of 2024, they are certainly of note—Sony doesn’t typically do many firmware updates. Granted, Sony cameras don’t usually need a lot of major bug fixes or anything, but it usually stands that the Sony camera you buy new will be the final version of it. Other camera manufacturing brands like Canon, Panasonic, and Blackmagic all come out with firmware updates much more frequently. Sometimes these are bug fixes, but more often than not, they’re just improvements to their products to make them better. The biggest news for this new batch of firmware updates might be for the FX6, which is set to get a new 1.5x de-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses, as well as a new integrated high-quality 3D LUT process that should give the camera more accurate color processing. Here are all of the announced firmware updates for the following cameras:

Sony FX6 Firmware Update 5.0 Addition of 1.5x setting to the De-squeeze function

New Monitor and Control feature (including waveform and false color)

New preset 709tone support for color matching cameras

Expansion of supported lenses (including SEL100400GM and SEL200600G)

Sony FX3 Firmware Update New shutter angle option

709tone support

SRT/RTMP/RTMPS support for live streaming

Sony FX30 Firmware Update New shutter angle option

709tone support

SRT/RTMP/RTMPS support for live streaming