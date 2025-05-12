An exciting new Sony smartphone camera appears to be on the verge of emerging. According to rumors online, the Sony Xperia 1 VII smartphone has been fully leaked and is expected to be officially announced later this week.

We’ll have much more to cover on this smartphone camera if and when it is officially announced, but for now—if you’re an interested Sony shooter or smartphone filmmaker—there are a lot of rumored specs worth exploring.

Most notably, this Sony Xperia 1 VII appears to be fully stocked with some of Sony’s best Alpha series technology, with a stacked CMOS Exmor T sensor powering a smartphone camera that aims to be (almost) just as capable as the company’s flagship Alpha 1 camera.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Leaks According to Androidheadlines, a full brochure for the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VII has leaked online, which reveals a ton of details about this new smartphone camera from Sony. The Xperia 1 VII is set to reportedly come in three colors and will feature three physical buttons, including a shutter key, on the right side of the smartphone. The smartphone will reportedly use ZEISS coating and a triple camera setup as part of a one-camera island on the top-left back corner of the smartphone. Two of the cameras will be ultrawide and main cameras, and the bottom one will be a periscope telephoto unit, the reports indicate. There are also several indications of Sony Alpha series technology being implemented into the smartphone, which, once officially announced, should confirm that the Sony Xperia 1 VII is going to be a workhorse smartphone camera capable of some of the best photo and video on the market.