Rumored Fujifilm X-E5 Specs and Price Leak Ahead of Launch
Here are the unsubstantiated specs and price points for the Fujifilm X-E5 that is set to be officially announced in the coming days.
Set to officially be announced as early as Thursday, June 12th, the Fujifilm X-E5 appears to be the next exciting announcement from a manufacturer absolutely killing it right now in terms of technology and sales.
Aiming to latch on to the stunning looks of the company’s uber-popular X100VI camera, the Fujifilm X-E5 has been long-rumored and teased over the past few months. And while we’ll only likely have to wait a few days to find out for sure, it appears that some of the main specs and price points have been leaked online.
Take these with a grain of salt until we get official announcements, but here are the rumored price and specs for the Fujifilm X-E5.
Coming to us from Fuji Rumors, it sounds like this is pretty close to what we’ll be hearing officially in the coming days from Fujifilm. Not to take too much away from what will likely be a grand announcement, this Fujifilm X-E5 will undoubtedly be quite popular and sell well on its own.
Fujifilm’s been on a great run with its X and GFX cameras, with the GFX Eterna set to really give the company a boost and step into the cinema market like never before as well. While the X100VI remains one of the most popular point-and-shoot options across the globe, these X-series mirrorless cameras are doing quite well too.
Fujifilm X-E5 Leaked Specs and Price
So, without further ado, here are the rumored specs for the upcoming Fujifilm X-E5:
- Classic Style, Ultimate Flexibility
- Iconic X100VI looks, with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses
- Refined Rangefinder-Style Design
- Beautifully machined aluminum top-plate with offset viewfinder
- Dial in Your Own Look
- Customizable Film Simulation dial lets you access your own recipes
- Create With Confidence
- Up to seven stops of in-body image stabilization
- Cutting Edge Quality
- 40.2-megapixel sensor with digital teleconverter option
- Fully Featured Viewfinder
- Electronic viewfinder with multiple viewing modes
As far as pricing goes, Fuji Rumors also shares that these are the leaked price options for the camera body and for an option with an XF 23mm f2.8 lens.
- Fujifilm X-E5 Body: $1699
- Fujifilm X-E5 with XF23mmF2.8: $1,899
Stay tuned as we’ll keep you updated with an official announcement here soon.
