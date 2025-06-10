Set to officially be announced as early as Thursday, June 12th, the Fujifilm X-E5 appears to be the next exciting announcement from a manufacturer absolutely killing it right now in terms of technology and sales.

Aiming to latch on to the stunning looks of the company’s uber-popular X100VI camera, the Fujifilm X-E5 has been long-rumored and teased over the past few months. And while we’ll only likely have to wait a few days to find out for sure, it appears that some of the main specs and price points have been leaked online.

Take these with a grain of salt until we get official announcements, but here are the rumored price and specs for the Fujifilm X-E5.

Rumored Fujifilm X-E5 Coming to us from Fuji Rumors , it sounds like this is pretty close to what we’ll be hearing officially in the coming days from Fujifilm. Not to take too much away from what will likely be a grand announcement, this Fujifilm X-E5 will undoubtedly be quite popular and sell well on its own. Fujifilm’s been on a great run with its X and GFX cameras, with the GFX Eterna set to really give the company a boost and step into the cinema market like never before as well. While the X100VI remains one of the most popular point-and-shoot options across the globe, these X-series mirrorless cameras are doing quite well too. Rumored Fujifilm X-E5 Credit: Fujirumors