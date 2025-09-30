OpenAI is reportedly planning to release a new version of its groundbreaking text-to-video model, Sora, that can generate content featuring well-known copyrighted characters.

Well, that should be illegal.

If you have created a character and copyrighted it, then you should be safe from someone stealing it or using it without paying you.

But Sora is saying they don't care about that.

They are forcing studios and rights holders to specifically "opt out" if they don't want their intellectual property used or scraped for this new system.

This is a massive deal, and it fundamentally changes the conversation around AI and copyright. It also raises so many questions when it comes

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the AI giant began notifying talent agencies and studios last week about the new policy and the impending product release, which could happen "in the coming days."

Let's dive in.

Flipping the Script on Copyright

Okay, the way the world is supposed to work is that if you want to use a copyrighted character like Batman or Mickey Mouse, you need to get explicit permission—an "opt-in" that usually comes with payment for using that character.

OpenAI's reported new approach is the complete opposite.

Instead of asking for permission, OpenAI is essentially assuming it has permission to use IP in its generations unless the owner of that IP—be it Disney, Warner Bros., or any other studio—explicitly tells them to stop.

That is bonkers, and I really need a court of law to sort this out.

The onus should not be on the companies to tell these AI grifters not to steal.

For filmmakers and creators, the implications are staggering. It could mean the ability to generate a video of a T-Rex that looks like the one from Jurassic Park, or a space wizard battle with unmistakable lightsaber-esque weapons.

All you have to do is hope these studios missed the fine print, and you can take from them. But let's say you worked on something you have copyrighted, they can take from you as well!

Again, we need laws and courts to catch up as soon as possible.

Just because Sora can create it doesn't mean you can legally use it in a distributed film without facing a cease-and-desist letter or worse.

Interestingly, the WSJ report notes a key distinction: while copyrighted characters will be included unless opted out, the new Sora will not generate images of recognizable public figures without their permission.

So, if you wanted to make a Trump video, I suppose you would need his approval. But Batman is fair game.

What This Means for Filmmakers

We are standing on the edge of a very strange world. While it sounds fun to make fan videos or play with IP that's usually reserved for huge filmmakers, what happens when your products or creations are the ones it steals?

The believers will tell you that these tools could democratize high-concept filmmaking in a way we've never seen before. But logic and justice will tell you that this kind of stealing is just plain wrong.

Who owns the output? If you generate a video of a character that looks like Spider-Man, who owns the final product? You? OpenAI? Marvel? It’s uncharted territory.

Summing It All Up

What do you think? Is this a game-changer for creative freedom, or the beginning of a legal nightmare?

Let us know in the comments.