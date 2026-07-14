If you have a unique idea for a short drama, it might be time to check out the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA).

They're an Academy Award®-accredited contest that has officially opened submissions for the Short Drama Pitch Competition presented by Nihonchokuhan Inc.

The Grand Prize pitching gets ¥10 million (roughly $62,000 USD depending on the daily exchange rate) in production funding to actually get their film made.

Let's dive in.

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What’s the Deal?

The contest is part of a Web3 entertainment initiative called the "AYET Project," cooked up by Nihonchokuhan Inc., SSFF & ASIA, and a next-gen video asset platform called LIFE LOG BOX.

If your pitch takes the top spot, it gets to be developed and produced as a short drama under the guidance of Yasushi Akimoto, one of Japan's most legendary and influential entertainment producers, alongside a team of professional editors.

The organizers note that your exact role in the physical production will be hammered out after you win. But if you prefer to just sell the rights to the story and walk away, they guarantee a minimum buyout fee of ¥1 million. Either way, you get an official "Original Story/Concept by" credit and a slice of commercial royalties down the line.

Commercial Royalties : The creator will receive a share of the profits (royalties) based on commercial performance.

: The creator will receive a share of the profits (royalties) based on commercial performance. Web3 Integration: Issuance of a blockchain-powered "Participation Certificate" (VC: Verifiable Credentials).

The Submission Breakdown

They aren't locking you into a specific genre, so this really is a best idea takes all concept. Here are the details for entering the contest.

Submission Deadline: Sunday, August 9, 2026, at 24:00 JST .

Sunday, August 9, 2026, at 24:00 JST . Theme/Genre: Totally open . Live-action, CG, animation, and even VR projects are allowed .

Totally open . Live-action, CG, animation, and even VR projects are allowed . Language: Submissions must be in English or Japanese .

Submissions must be in English or Japanese . Entry Fee: ¥5,000 (approx. $31 USD) per submission .

¥5,000 (approx. $31 USD) per submission . The AI Rule: Interestingly, they do allow the use of generative AI tools for the pitch materials, but you have to be transparent and disclose exactly which sections used AI on your entry form.

What Do You Need to Submit?

You don't need a polished, finished product. In fact, you don't even have to have all of the following items, but you'll want to build the strongest package possible, so they pick you among all the other entries.

A storyboard or script for a short video work under 10 minutes .

. A clear logline (one sentence summarizing the project) .

. A short plot summary (around 500 words/characters) .

. Visual mood boards or concept photography .

. Your creator profile, bio, and a link to your directing/writing demo reel.

Soundtrack ideas or musical direction.

What is LIFE LOG BOX?

You'll be submitting through a platform called LIFE LOG BOX. If you haven't heard of it, it's essentially a dedicated data storage and management platform built specifically for filmmakers to host portfolios, show their work to global audiences, and tap into Web3 features.

Sort of a catch-all for the things you need ot get your projects out into the world.

SSFF & ASIA President Tetsuya Bessho noted that utilizing blockchain frameworks and tokens through LIFE LOG BOX is their way of trying to "greatly expand the possibilities available to filmmakers" in a changing digital landscape. For this contest, entrants will even receive a blockchain-powered digital "Participation Certificate".

How to Enter

If you have a story that can be told in under 10 minutes and want a genuine shot at a fully funded production backed by major industry players in Japan, it’s worth throwing your hat in the ring.

You can check out the official submission portal and read through the full guidelines on the LIFE LOG BOX Event Page.

Let us know in the comments if you’re planning to pitch!