The 27th Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) wrapped up its 2025 ceremony with a powerful message: the future of storytelling will be a collaboration between human creativity and emerging technologies. As one of Asia’s largest international short film festivals—and an Academy Award®-accredited event—SSFF & ASIA recognized cinematic works that championed creative expression while embracing technological advancements in the arts.

“creative active generative”: A Festival Theme with Purpose

This year’s theme, “creative active generative,” is more of a mission than just a simple slogan. Filmmakers from all over the world gathered in Tokyo to not only showcase their work but to make new connections with audiences, companies, and their fellow creators. SSFF & ASIA 2025 was certainly an event that made space for all types of short films, from live-action to animation, from social commentary to AI-driven stories. Jury member Ryohei Odai said, “What does it mean to be human? That question—or rather, that cry—was powerfully conveyed throughout. These stories juxtapose the human condition with society, the environment, the cosmos, and life itself.”

You can watch the ceremony below:





A Record Year for Oscar®-Eligible Shorts

This year’s festival qualified a record five films for consideration at the next Academy Awards®—one from each of the major categories:

Live Action International

Live Action Asia International

Live Action Japan

Non-Fiction

Animation

And the Winners Are…

Taking home the coveted George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) was Pantyhose from Finland, directed by Fabian Munsterhjelm. The film also clinched the Best Short Award in the Live Action International category, underscoring its critical and artistic success.

Check out the full list of award winners below:

Grand Prix “George Lucas Award“

Pantyhose | Director: Fabian Munsterhjelm | Finland

Live-action Competition Asia International Best Short Award/Governor of Tokyo Award

The Burning Night | Director: Demon Wong | Hong Kong

Live-action Competition Japan Best Short Award/Governor of Tokyo Award

UPSIDE-DOWN GENIUS | Director: Ryotaro Nishi | Japan

Non-Fiction Competition Best Short Award

Inside, The Valley Sings | Director: Nathan Fagan | Ireland

Animation Competition Best Short Award

Solstice | Director: Luke Angus | Scotland

U-25 Project Best Short Award

Happy Valentine’s Day | Director: Kyu Shibata | Japan

Shibuya Diversity Award

Ikigai | Director: Trent Cooper | United States

Hoppy Happy Award

A Walk With You | Director: Saori Kouzuki | Japan

Best Thrill Award supported by CRG

ABYSS | Director: Tekkou Nogami | Japan

Global Spotlight Award

MARION | Directors: Joe Weiland & Finn Constantine | France, United Kingdom

Where to Watch the Winning Shorts

If you’re interested in watching the award-winning shorts, you’re in luck. All winners and nominees from the Official Competition are currently streaming on the SSFF & ASIA Online Grand Theater until Monday, June 30. Head on over and watch them all!

SSFF & ASIA 2025 continued to prove that short films are more than just a stepping-stone format—they're powerful works of cinematic art. And with its finger firmly on the pulse of creativity and technology, the festival will continue to be a beacon guiding creators toward the next chapter in cinematic storytelling.