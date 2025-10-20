An exciting event is on the horizon for short film enthusiasts and filmmakers! The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the largest and most prestigious short film festivals in Asia, is gearing up for its "Screening in Autumn" event, and this year, there's a special focus on celebrating and uplifting the voices of women in cinema.

This is a fantastic opportunity to not only see some of the best short films from around the globe but also to engage directly with the creators behind them.

Let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A Spotlight on Women’s Empowerment

In a powerful collaboration with the Tokyo International Film Festival's "Women’s Empowerment" initiative, SSFF & ASIA is bringing five talented female filmmakers from Brazil, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan to Tokyo. The invitation of these five guests was made possible through the Japan Cultural Expo 2.0 project.





Attendees will have the unique chance to watch their films and participate in in-person Q&A sessions with the directors. This is an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into their creative processes, the filmmaking landscape in their respective countries, and their experiences as women in the industry.

For those who can't make it to Tokyo, the films will be available for online streaming worldwide from October 27th to November 10th via the SSFF & ASIA 2025 Screening in Autumn ONLINE GRAND THEATER.

Here’s a look at the featured filmmakers and their compelling works:

“My Mother is a Cow” by Moara Passoni (Brazil)

In the wetlands of Brazil, 12-year-old Mia is left in her aunt's care and yearns for her mother's affection. As a deadly jaguar threatens the family, love and connection emerge in unexpected ways.

Genre: Drama

Drama Running Time: 15:00

15:00 Learn More

“I See You” by Briar March (New Zealand)

Winner of the SSFF & ASIA 2025 Audience Award, this film delves into a world where parents can choose to have the "perfect" baby. A young mother struggles to love and accept her daughter for who she is.

Genre: Drama

Drama Running Time: 17:09

17:09 Learn More

“Holy Curse” by Snigdha Kapoor (India/United States)

During a family trip to India, 11-year-old Radha confronts their gender identity amidst manipulative orthodox rituals intended to "cure" them of an alleged ancestral curse.

Genre: Drama

Drama Running Time: 15:48

15:48 Learn More

“Under The Whether” by Putri Sarah Amelia (Indonesia)

Susi, a 50-year-old woman, feels a strange change in her body but finds it difficult to communicate with her daughter. She forms a bond with her daughter's cat, but things take a turn when the cat's behavior begins to mirror her daughter's.

Genre: Drama

Drama Running Time: 20:00

20:00 Learn More

“A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers” by Birdy Wei-Ting Hung (Taiwan/United States)

Shot on 16mm film, this experimental piece is set in 1980s Taiwan and explores a teenage girl's sexual awakening intertwined with her celluloid fantasies on a hot summer day.

Genre: Experimental

Experimental Running Time: 12:00

12:00 Learn More

SSFF & ASIA's Autumn Screening Credti: SSFF & ASIA

More Festival Highlights

Beyond the "Women in Motion" program, the festival is packed with incredible content. You can catch over 30 "Best of the Best" short films, including the SSFF & ASIA 2025 Grand Prix – George Lucas Award winner, "Pantyhose". The lineup also features winners from the Live Action, Animation, and Non-Fiction categories, all of which are strong contenders for the 2026 Academy Awards®.

For the first time, the festival is introducing a One-Day Pass, allowing you to dive into as many as 12 films in a single day. This is perfect for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the short film experience.

Another can't-miss screening is the Japanese premiere of “How to Open the Door”, produced by and starring Korean actor Kim Nam-gil (The Fiery Priest).

How to Attend

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, October 22nd, with screenings at various venues in Tokyo. For the global audience, the Online Grand Theatre will be streaming a selection of films from October 22nd to October 27th.

For more information on the full lineup and schedule, visit the official website.

This is more than just a film festival; it's a celebration of diverse voices and a chance to connect with the next generation of filmmakers. Don't miss out!