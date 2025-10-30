Stop everything you're doing--this is not a drill. The official trailer for Stranger Things 5 is finally here, and it’s an absolute emotional barrage of images and set pieces.

Netflix dropped the nearly three-minute-long trailer this morning, and it’s clear the Duffer Brothers are holding nothing back for the grand finale.

Let's dive in.





Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer The footage shows a Hawkins transformed and under a full-blown military quarantine after the devastation of season four. You can't go in or out, and it's driving our heroes insane. Vecna has vanished since his defeat, but he's been busy. The trailer gives us a glimpse of this new form: he's less human, more monstrous, and caked in the tendrils and matter of the Upside Down. Will Byers: The Center of the Endgame The trailer's chilling final moment shows Vecna levitating Will, telling him, "William... you are going to help me, one last time." So it seems like we're finally going to get the answers to the two biggest questions in Stranger Things lore: What is the Upside Down? Why was Will Byers taken? What About Everyone Else? We didn't get much in the trailer, but I'll touch on each character here. Eleven: She is in "warrior mode" as she leaps over a high-security fence.

The long-running gag of Nancy getting progressively bigger weapons continues as she wields a machine gun. Steve & Robin: Steve Harrington is almost entirely absent from the trailer, which has sent fans into a panic about his safety in the final season. When Does Season 5 Release? The wait is almost over. Stranger Things 5, Volume 1 premieres on Netflix on November 26, 2025, with Volume 2 following on Christmas, and the epic series finale on New Year's Eve. VOL 1 - November 26, 5 pm PT

VOL 2 - Christmas, 5 pm PT

THE FINALE - New Year’s Eve, 5 pm PT It is releasing worldwide all at once; the date may vary based on your local timezone

Summing It Up

One thing is clear: the Duffer Brothers are not pulling any punches. The final season of Stranger Things is a sprint to a brutal finish line.

Let me know what you think in the comments!