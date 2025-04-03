What don't they tell you? That you gotta take a break! In this episode of the No Film School podcast, No Film School's GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman sit down with editor Max Goldblatt, who cut the heartfelt and hilarious indie road trip film Sacramento. Directed by Michael Angarano and starring Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, and Maya Erskine, the film made waves at Tribeca and has since garnered a devoted following. Max shares how he got into editing, his long-time collaboration with Angarano, and offers invaluable insight into the nuanced craft of post-production—especially on a tight budget and timeline.

In this episode, No Film School's GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Max Goldblatt discuss: How Max and director Michael Angarano formed their creative bond through music

The challenges and victories of licensing a Rolling Stones song for an indie film

Editorial techniques like split compositions and how they elevate performance

Why taking breaks during the edit can lead to better storytelling

Max’s unconventional path into editing and the moment he almost walked away from filmmaking

The balance between instinct and structure when cutting complex character scenes Guests: Max Goldblatt

