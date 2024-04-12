Were you hoping work would pick back up after last year’s strikes? Unfortunately, work is epically slow, and 2024 is a rough year for the film industry. But just because Hollywood is slowing down, doesn’t mean you have to.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: The industry post-strike

How higher interest rates are affecting streamers

The unpredictability of a career in film

Accepting the things out of your control

Living with family or friends to lower expenses

The unattainable “American Dream”

Staying creative during this slow year

How famine years can have their benefits

An example of finding career success outside of Hollywood

