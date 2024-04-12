Were you hoping work would pick back up after last year’s strikes? Unfortunately, work is epically slow, and 2024 is a rough year for the film industry. But just because Hollywood is slowing down, doesn’t mean you have to.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • The industry post-strike
  • How higher interest rates are affecting streamers
  • The unpredictability of a career in film
  • Accepting the things out of your control
  • Living with family or friends to lower expenses
  • The unattainable “American Dream”
  • Staying creative during this slow year
  • How famine years can have their benefits
  • An example of finding career success outside of Hollywood

