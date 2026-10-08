Already a popular option for budget-conscious Sony shooters, Tamron has announced a Z-mount version of its 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens for full-frame Nikon mirrorless cameras. This fast-aperture standard zoom could be worth considering for hybrid shooters looking for a mix of portability and solid rendering, plus a small form factor and low weight.

If you’re a Nikon shooter looking for more full-frame zoom options, here’s what you need to know about this Z-mount lens expansion.

The Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens This Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens offers a unique focal range that starts at 20mm, which can be used as an ultra-wide setting for capturing wide landscapes with a strong sense of depth. On the long end, the 40mm side is better suited for everyday snapshots, portraits, or video interview setups. These numbers get boosted obviously when used with APS-C cameras, where the versatile zoom becomes a full-frame equivalent of 30-60mm, which should still be quite solid and capable of serving a nice range of shot types and options. The Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens has also proven popular with many run-and-gun photographers and videographers thanks to its compact, lightweight design and exceptional handling. The lens features an AF drive with a VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear-motor focus mechanism that handles high-speed, high-precision shots as well as more rambunctious handheld scenarios.

Price and Availability A bit more budget-friendly for a zoom lens with its performance and range, similar to many Tamron offerings, it could be worth considering for Nikon shooters looking for an everyday lens that offers a bit more while saving a bit compared with other stock options. If you’re interested, here are the full specs and purchase options for this new version of the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens. Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Compact Wide-Angle Zoom

VXD Linear Motor Focus Mechanism

6.7" Minimum Focusing Distance

Moisture-Resistant Construction

Tamron Lens Utility Connector Port