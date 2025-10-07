Completing the Tamron Trinity for Nikon Z camera users, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens (Model A065) is the final pairing to go along with 16-30mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A064) and 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063) models.

A compact and lightweight workhorse telephoto zoom, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens has proven to be a popular option for Sony shooters with its E-mount option released back in 2023. But, with Nikon on the rise, this new Z-mount version looks to add greater flexibility and affordability to the camera selection for your Z-mount cameras.

The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens

Tailored for your Nikon Z-mount system cameras, this Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens easily expands the capabilities of its mid-range telephoto zoom. Tamron has sprinkled in some new specs and features, including new Vibration Compensation image stabilization.

This new Z-mount Tamron telephoto zoom will also include improved compatibility with high-speed and high-precision autofocus, plus support for the Tamron Lens Utility software and the Lens Utility Mobile app.

As far as optical design goes, the lens will feature new levels of image quality across the entire zoom range. Overall, this new version of a popular, lightweight, and compact lens will be easy to handle and offer greater stability and flexibility to Nikon shooters.

Credit: Tamron

Price and Availability

The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens is available to preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options.

  • Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22
  • Fast, Compact Mid-Range Zoom
  • Vibration Compensation IS
  • VXD Linear Motor Focus Mechanism
  • Moisture-Resistant Construction
  • Fluorine Coating

Designed for full-frame Nikon Z-mount cameras, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens expands the capabilities of its mid-range telephoto zoom.

