While more of a photographer’s need than a videographer’s for the most part, the world of network-attached storage devices—like most technologies in the creative arts industries—is undergoing a revolution of its own.

And while brands like Synology have led the pack for years, TerraMaster’s new F4-424 Pro NAS promises to be the new standard for network-attached storage devices as the “most powerful 4-Bay NAS to date.”

Let’s take a look at the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro NAS and its 8-core 8-thread CPU, integrated GPU, 32GB of RAM, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching to explore how it might be helpful for your photo (and video) needs.

Introducing the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro NAS Just introduced by TerraMaster, this new network-attached storage unit makes some serious claims about its industry-leading capabilities. Most notably, it claims to surpass every other 4-bay NAS on the market with 150% performance improvements over its most recent version, as well as 100% faster application load times, 45% increase in file and photo retrieval speed, 55% improvement in database response speed, and 65% faster PHP response for web pages. Powered by an Intel 12th generation Alder Lake N95 8-core 8-thread CPU that can turbo at up to 3.8GHz, plus featuring an integrated UHD GPU that can run at 1.25GHz—along with 32GBs of DDR5 memory and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports—the 4-bay unit will be one of the fastest and most straightforward-to-use NAS devices on the market.

4K Video Decoding Capability With SSDs installed in as little as five seconds, the overall experience should be quick and easy for content creators and clients to access their files quickly. What’s more, TerraMaster promises that the F4-424 Pro will have 4K video decoding capabilities, and compatible with all the major protocols for streaming videos to different devices. “With 4K video decoding capability, the F4-424 Pro is compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocol and can stream videos to various multimedia devices, including computers, smart phones, media players and televisions, by using TerraMaster’s proprietary application Multimedia Server or the one from another third-party, to deliver users constant, reliable entertainment experiences. “ — TerraMaster Also, the device also promises to be one of the quietest options compared to the competition with its sound-absorbent design inside the chassis capable of decreasing its noise output by 50% of its predecessor with a standby level of 21db(A). Performance specs for the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro TerraMaster