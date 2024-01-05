While more of a photographer’s need than a videographer’s for the most part, the world of network-attached storage devices—like most technologies in the creative arts industries—is undergoing a revolution of its own.
And while brands like Synology have led the pack for years, TerraMaster’s new F4-424 Pro NAS promises to be the new standard for network-attached storage devices as the “most powerful 4-Bay NAS to date.”
Let’s take a look at the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro NAS and its 8-core 8-thread CPU, integrated GPU, 32GB of RAM, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching to explore how it might be helpful for your photo (and video) needs.
Introducing the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro NAS
Just introduced by TerraMaster, this new network-attached storage unit makes some serious claims about its industry-leading capabilities. Most notably, it claims to surpass every other 4-bay NAS on the market with 150% performance improvements over its most recent version, as well as 100% faster application load times, 45% increase in file and photo retrieval speed, 55% improvement in database response speed, and 65% faster PHP response for web pages.
Powered by an Intel 12th generation Alder Lake N95 8-core 8-thread CPU that can turbo at up to 3.8GHz, plus featuring an integrated UHD GPU that can run at 1.25GHz—along with 32GBs of DDR5 memory and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports—the 4-bay unit will be one of the fastest and most straightforward-to-use NAS devices on the market.
4K Video Decoding Capability
With SSDs installed in as little as five seconds, the overall experience should be quick and easy for content creators and clients to access their files quickly. What’s more, TerraMaster promises that the F4-424 Pro will have 4K video decoding capabilities, and compatible with all the major protocols for streaming videos to different devices.
“With 4K video decoding capability, the F4-424 Pro is compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocol and can stream videos to various multimedia devices, including computers, smart phones, media players and televisions, by using TerraMaster’s proprietary application Multimedia Server or the one from another third-party, to deliver users constant, reliable entertainment experiences. “ — TerraMaster
Also, the device also promises to be one of the quietest options compared to the competition with its sound-absorbent design inside the chassis capable of decreasing its noise output by 50% of its predecessor with a standby level of 21db(A).
Performance specs for the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro
TerraMaster
Price and Availability
Ultimately, if you’re familiar with NAS devices and already need them for your photo or video workflows, this could be a solid upgrade to consider. The F4-424 Pro is also set to get an update from its current TOS 5 Linux-based operating system to a new, upcoming TOS 6 for even more advanced features and controls.
The F4-424 Pro also supports pretty much all various RAID types, including single options and RAIDs ranging from 0 to 10. It’s worth noting, of course, that the base model does not include any HDDs or SSDs but is still set to retail for $700 — which you can purchase on the TerraMaster site here.
This post was written by Michelle Gallina and originally appeared on Adobe blog on Sept. 29, 2023.
Intriguing visuals, captivating music, and clever editing spark curiosity about the storyline and characters, motivating viewers to watch further. Plains of Yonder co-founders Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore are masters of the art, having produced opening sequences for two series nominated in the same 2023 Emmy Award category of Outstanding Main Title Design: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The White Lotus season two.
To create the two completely different nominated sequences, Crawford and Bashore used Adobe Creative Cloud tools including Premiere Pro and After Effects, producing short visual stories that echo characters and events in the shows.
The White Lotus opening titles were so popular with viewers that they went viral on TikTok, with the world-famous Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam showcasing its collection by imitating the artwork in the sequence.
The White Lotus Season 2 Opening Theme Song | The White Lotus | HBOwww.youtube.com
Meanwhile, The Rings of Power made compelling use of music, vibrations, and shifting sand patterns to evoke the mythic symbols of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world.
How did you first get into title design? What drew you to it?
We sort of fell into it. Main title design is a strange and lovable niche and seems to suit us well. We have always strived for film work that is beyond pleasing to look at and is emotional at its core—and main titles are a creative conceptual puzzle like nothing else. We want audiences to fall in love with the idea behind the titles as much as the executed sequence itself, and to see new things on repeat viewings. It’s a bit like being asked to make an original, short art film that captures the psychology and internal logic of a show in a very original way. It’s always a real puzzle, and we love solving puzzles.
What was the inspiration behind your title sequences? What were you trying to achieve?
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our goal was to create a sequence that felt primordial and vast in time and space, with deep allegorical symbology. Taking inspiration from J.R.R Tolkien’s Ainur (immortal angelic beings that sang such beautiful music that it created the world), we conceived a main title sequence built from the world of sound. To do this we used a process called cymatics, where sound vibrations at various frequencies cause small particles to form patterns. In this case we used sand to form the shapes of rings and other symbols that relate to the myths of Middle Earth.
For The White Lotus, we took inspiration from the Italian locations of season two. Here, the sacred and profane seem to live comfortably side-by-side. We loved the idea of beautiful paintings speaking to themes of romance, lonely hearts, carnal lust, violence, and potential doom.
How did you begin these projects? Can you talk about the collaborative process with the director and the process of creating the sequences from start to finish?
At the start of The Rings of Power project, we built a cymatics rig. Katrina experimented with everything from humpback whale sounds to Gregorian chants, to see the effect on sand, flour, pepper, and other materials. She filmed the experiments, and we knew we had captured something beautifully uncontrollable. The entire project was really a massive physical and CG science experiment. In the end, we created thousands of images and motion samples in CG and live action to find the right answers. We also worked extensively with the team at the show to decide which symbols to visualize, as well as worked closely with Howard Shore’s score to make sure every moment of movement was tied to the music.
We took a completely different approach with The White Lotus. Director/Showrunner Mike White sent us some footage from his phone of a villa near Palermo where they were going to film an episode of the show. The walls are covered in trompe l’oeil frescoes. There was an obvious connection to our Hawaiian wallpaper theme from season one. Katrina traveled with a photographer to the villa and shot high-res photography for two days as a base from which to work.
Describe your favorite part or component of the title sequence. How did it come together and how did you achieve it?
By far our favorite part of The White Lotus was translating the script into the artwork. We picked up traits of the characters, broad story themes, or even re-visualized actual scenes, like a Vespa ride reimagined on a donkey. We came up with visuals for each character and we worked hard to delight audiences when they see those personality traits play out in the episodes.
The best part of The Rings of Power was the "celestial" section where we move away from the logic of a tabletop and the imagery is layered in space. It becomes spiritual and completely non-rational at that point. We also love the scenes where imagery is forming and collapsing at the same time, like the early shots of the rings. There is a sadness and deep metaphor there—nothing lasts, everything in life is in a constant state of forming and un-forming.
What were some specific challenges you faced in making the sequences and how did you go about solving them?
Virtually every shot in the titles of The Rings of Power has some combination of CG and live action. CG tends to be too perfect, too smooth, and can lack a sense of danger. The live action is the opposite, it’s feral and uncontrollable. Getting the live action to behave, and ‘breaking’ the CG was the key to bringing them together.
There is no actual moving film in The White Lotus title sequence. It’s all built from photography and still digital paint, so the idea of creating emotion, movement, and drama from stills was daunting and very rewarding. There was a moment at the start where we said to ourselves, “Oh no, we sold them a slideshow.” But in the edit, we came up with the idea of sliding around a world of painted imagery. We created some magical moments where the camera moves across a painting and arrives at a completely different painting. Rather than appearing to look at individual paintings, we were after a more abstract, painted world that sort of washes over viewers.
What Adobe tools did you use on this project and why did you originally choose them? Why were they the best choice for this project?
For The Rings of Power, we used Photoshop for the original style frames, Premiere Pro for editing, and After Effects for title animation and compositing. For The White Lotus, we used Photoshop to create completely original paintings while existing paintings were altered or re-combined. We also used Premiere Pro for the edit, including approximating the camera moves. After Effects was used in compositing and type animation.
If you could share one tip about Premiere Pro or After Effects, what would it be?
When cutting to music, we often make cuts at least two frames before the actual music shift, beat or hit. It creates an energy in the mind that is different than a perfectly synched edit. There are a couple of cuts in The Rings of Power that cut significantly before the music edit, so there is a noticeable moment between the image and music change. This is quite easy to do using the audio waveforms on the timeline. Simply find the audio moment and backspace twice to make your video edit. We promise you’ll like your edit moment better.
We also recommend creating shortcuts that become a personal language between you and the program. For instance, we love color-coding strong clips in the project bin with mango, which means that it’s a superior shot to all the rest. It’s a keyboard shortcut M. It’s a funny and dumb little game between ourselves and the software. Mango means “put it in the movie.” It also stands out on the grey workspace. If you don’t see at least fifteen mango shots in the project, you're just going to have to save the film with great editing.
Who is your creative inspiration and why?
Crawford: People who are polymaths are my inspiration. People who look at problems from countless angles and are ever curious.
Bashore: Michael Moore, Ai Weiwei, and today, Sinéad O’Connor. I revere them for their unrestful, rebellious application of film, art, and music, respectively.
What’s the toughest thing you’ve had to face in your career and how did you overcome it? What advice do you have for people aspiring to get into the motion design space?
Bashore: Fear. I didn’t have the confidence to do this until after doing many other things for a living and then being around film and design for many years. I owe a lot of the credit to some important people who simply said, “You can do this.”
My advice to those aspiring to get into this is to put your own personal worldview into your work. It’s possible to do so to some degree on every project. Try to find an emotional center for every project that has a part of you in it (sadness, anger, loss, laughter, mischief) and tap into your own sense of those emotions. Then, you are not really designing, but rather creating something with heart that viewers will feel.
Crawford: Probably getting over the idea that art was somehow soft. In my family growing up, visual art was not respected as career-worthy. It took three science degrees to get over that idea. Alas having that unique perspective is vital to art, so I guess my advice would be to take all your unique angles and put them into what you make.
Share a photo of where you work. What’s your favorite thing about your workspace and why?
Credit: Mark Bashore
Bashore: I like my edit area because it’s stripped down, un-slick, un-sleek and the opposite of a so-called professional editing suite. I like that paper, art, and physical things live next to the computer. I have a piece of pine board and a good strong C clamp to support my elbow for long-haul edits.
Credit: Katrina Crawford
Crawford: My workspace has a lot of light which I appreciate. It is also a space used for other forms of art making and so it tends to be alive with many ideas and projects in various forms.
When I spent time with the Fuji X-H2S a year ago, I was particularly impressed with the auto-focus, the color reproduction, and the flexible functionality.
A year later I decided to write a follow-up about the camera, specifically to play with some features that gained better support after release—external RAW recording and the network battery grip.
A controversial topic that often comes up in regards to selecting the right camera for your production is, "Why do we still shoot on bigger cameras when the iPhone footage looks so, so good now?"
For one thing, bigger cinematic cameras integrate into our overall production system much better. Such as timecode and audio signals to make synching easier, or having external monitor support for client review, for example. They are typically built better for robust team production.
Fujifilm is cracking the walled garden with the X-H2S platform. It's a camera at a consumer price point that feels entirely at home in professionally integrated productions.
First Things First
Why exactly is Fujifilm relevant when they don’t have a full-frame camera?
Well, it’s because the X-H2S is just that good. It functions great without a full-frame sensor.
The color reproduction is astoundingly pleasing, accurate but flattering, without any notoriously "tricky colors" that some competitors may suffer from. To make it even better, it has built-in internal film simulation modes that are pretty darn good. You don't use them much, but they're handy every once in a while on a tight turnaround project.
Fujifilm X-H2s
Fujifilm
To continue, the X-H2S has autofocus to compete with pretty much everybody else. It's even good enough to make Fujifilm's “video-focused” lenses feel almost parfocal when you zoom.
If you're shooting a doc project, or really anything where you are moving fast, the extra depth of field you get out of the smaller sensor will pay off in spades. And, frankly, the low light and fine detail stand up well versus its full frame competition. Watching the little eye tracker pop up and keep your subjects sharp as they bounce around feels "magical" (to borrow a marketing blurb from Apple).
Fujifilm makes a clear commitment to this sensor size, as well as medium format with the GFX line, and it works.
In addition, the body and lenses are a little smaller than most other cameras that can make images this good, which is great for solo shooters and run-and-gun projects.
External RAW
External RAW was a boon for smaller cameras over the past few years, and the Fujifilm X-H2S really shines with this combination.
The first external RAW recorder to address is the Blackmagic Video Assists. The Video Assist 12G HDR lets you get 6.2k raw from the camera via HDMI. You just set it up in-camera, push it out to the Video Assist, and hit record.
The benefits of this have been amazing. First off, it dramatically increases the flexibility you have in post. The X-H2S can shoot straight to ProRes, which is all you need if your white balance and ISO are perfect in-camera.
But when your white balance, ISO, or tint is off slightly (which almost never happens but sometimes does), the flexibility of RAW is a significant perk. The extra push and pull you get when color grading is also a boon.
The X-H2s used with an external RAW recorder/monitor
Fujifilm
But it’s more than that. Blackmagic RAW files are a good bit smaller than ProRes files. Over five days of shooting, we shot more than 30 separate multi-camera interviews, shooting hours and hours of footage. This all fit within a single 4TB Samsung T7 drive that we plugged straight into the Blackmagic Video Assist.
We use Blackmagic RAW because it's compatible no matter where we edit (Premiere, FCPX, or Avid). But in the end, we're still going to color in Resolve. Further still, Blackmagic RAW and DaVinci Resolve are integrated so tightly together that, for now, it makes the most sense to use Resolve for your entire pipeline. The variable compression options alone make it an attractive RAW competitor.
If Blackmagic RAW isn't a part of your workflow, you could always opt for an Atomos recorder and get ProRes RAW instead.
Media is affordable (the prices on T7 drives are ridiculous these days), the files are small, and yet we got the benefits of post flexibility, amazing color science, and superb autofocus.
RAW footage is just a whole different beast in post.
Bitrate and Timecode
One of the nicest features of Blackmagic RAW is that you can choose constant bitrate or constant quality. We stuck with constant bitrate since we had the hard drive space, but we did some testing in interview setups of constant quality, and you get astounding images with smaller file sizes there.
If you find yourself running low on disk space or trying to keep costs down, it’s a usable option for static camera interviews, where most of the shot (except a head or mouth) stays the same frame to frame. Of course, if you are moving the camera at all, you want to stick with constant bitrate. Even at a relatively high bit rate, the files were a reasonable size compared to shooting ProRes.
Video Assist 7" and 5"
Blackmagic Design
The other big perk with the Video Assist is Timecode input. One major frustration with the X-H2S is that you don’t get real Timecode input. Fujifilm is aware folks really want this, and while we don’t know if we’ll get it in an update, this is a workable solution if you're shooting to a Video Assist. Blackmagic is good with Timecode, and you can input it over mini-XLR to keep your multi-camera setups in good sync.
However, our testing found that the Timecode was three frames out of sync when shooting 6.2k RAW to a T7 SSD with Video Assist. Your setup might vary, so you should test as well, either shooting a timecode slate or, short of that, at least grabbing a shot of the Timecode display on the box. During editing, Resolve makes it very easy to shift the Timecode a few frames to create the perfect sync. The important thing is that timecode doesn't drift.
Timecode feeds into that mini XLR at top. It's a slightly less common Timecode cable but a very affordable purchase.
Blackmagic Design
Network Grip
The network-attached grip on the X-H2S is an external battery grip that comes with both an Ethernet port and a WiFi antenna to connect to a network.
A common misconception is you need this unit for network access, but you don’t. There's a WiFi antenna in the normal body. But it’s much, much better with the external grip since it has a more robust WiFi antenna that provides a more stable connection. Of course, the most stability comes from the Ethernet connection, but that tethers you to a cable.
Ethernet port on the X-H2s Network Grip
Fujifilm
As of right now, the camera only allows you to log in to a WiFi system that has a single password, and it isn’t set up for a corporate login/password scenario. This means you probably can’t log in to your hotel’s WiFi through the unit.
The workaround for this is a dedicated WiFi router that you can set up with just a single password. Then, you can use this in event spaces in bridge mode to share the WiFi from the event or convention hall, using the router to log in. Whether you like it or not, knowing some basic networking is part of filmmaking these days.
The Network Grip also includes extra batteries.
Fujifilm
Native Camera to Cloud (C2C)
The best part of this network system is that with its launch partner Frame.io, the Fujifilm X-H2S is one of the first cameras to get dedicated Camera to Cloud, or C2C.
Setup is very easy, and once you are up and running, it just works.
The NFS coverage of NAB 2023 was recorded with this system, and after a few first-day jitters, our team in LA was actively editing footage that our camera operator had just shot in Las Vegas.
Frame.io has a handy tutorial to walk you through it. You pair your camera with a project, and as you shoot, your footage uploads virtually.
This is a feature where Fujifilm is clearly ahead of the curve compared to the competition. RED is also pushing hard on C2C, but RED doesn't have anything nearly as affordable as the X-H2s. The imagery coming from Fujifilm is highly competitive at an affordable price point.
To be honest, the biggest hurdle right now is that production isn't keeping pace.
Over the last two years, I’ve used some form of C2C on various jobs, either using external units from Teradek and Hollyland. A major benefit of the Fujifilm X-H2S is that it's built in-camera, which you can use it without the network grip (although it's stronger with the network grip).
Camera to Cloud has completely changed our workflow, but it has yet to catch on with smaller budget productions. Frame.io
I've yet to work on a production that uses C2C properly. The being said, the shift of RAW delivery to post seems imminent and could be massive for quicker deliver and ingest for post production.
Conclusion
We were already fans of the Fujifilm X-H2S, and the continuing support for external workflows strengthens our attachment to this platform. Fujifilm can claim a lot of pride for creating the first camera to have C2C fully integrated in a “native” fashion, and it works well. Getting your production ready to take advantage of the benefits is another matter.
We wish you could send Timecode straight into the body through the microphone port, but the Blackmagic Video Assist setup works well. Our hope is that we'll see more C2C integrations (Blackmagic Cloud?) in the near term. But even short of those features dropping, it's still the most competitive camera in its space right now, and was a go-to staple for autofocus needs this past year. Which, to be honest, it more and more often is.
